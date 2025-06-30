7 MCU Characters That Could Definitely Wield Stormbreaker

Thor is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s the son of Odin, after all, and the God of Thunder, which allows him to create electrical energy out of thin air. Despite all his gifts, Thor chooses to use a weapon for most of his life, Mjolnir. The hammer allows the Asgardian to focus his power, and it doesn’t hurt that it packs a serious punch. Thor isn’t the only character in the MCU to have experience with Mjolnir, though, as his sister, Hela, used it before him. When she shows up on Midgard in Thor: Ragnarok, she destroys the weapon, leaving her brother between a rock and a hard place. He learns to control his powers without the hammer to defeat Hela, but his next fight isn’t so simple.

Thanos comes knocking in Avengers: Infinity War, and because of his mission to collect the Infinity Stones, Thor knows it’s going to be easy to beat him. The God of Thunder travels to Nidavellir to forge Stormbreaker, an axe that doesn’t come with the prerequisite that someone has to be worthy to wield it. However, Thor makes it clear to Star-Lord that not just anyone can use a weapon as strong as Stormbreaker. There are a few other characters up for the challenge, though.

1) Bucky Barnes

Steve Rogers proves himself worthy in Avengers: Endgame, saving Thor from Thanos using Mjolnir. During the ensuing battle, the two heroes switch weapons, and Steve picks up Stormbreaker without any problems. While Bucky Barnes isn’t as strong as his best friend, he’s still a capable super soldier who can toss cars and pull off other impressive feats. There’s no doubt he could grab Stormbreaker and swing it around if the opportunity arose.

2) John Walker

John Walker is in the same boat as Bucky, but Thunderbolts* makes it seem like he’s a bit stronger than his teammate. While the group is trying to escape Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s safehouse, John jumps higher than any super soldier before him to see how deep they are underground. Leaping doesn’t prove his skills with a weapon, but it seems fair to assume that he can withstand a lot more than a regular human.

3) Drax

While Thor is lecturing Star-Lord in Infinity War, he tells everyone on the ship they wouldn’t be able to wield a Thanos-killing weapon. He’s wrong about Drax, as the Guardian of the Galaxy is far from a run-of-the-mill alien. He possesses super strength and durability, which he uses against some impressive foes. Picking up Stormbreaker would be light work for the Destroyer.

4) Vision

Vision shocks all of the Avengers when he picks up Mjolnir shortly after being born. He even uses the hammer later to teach Ultron a lesson. While the original Vision is no longer around, his replacement, White Vision, is just as powerful. He may not be in a fighting mood after the events of WandaVision, but wielding Stormbreaker isn’t a challenge that he would fail.

5) Nebula

The MCU makes it clear that it’s not fun having Thanos as a father. He tortures his girls, but Nebula gets the worst of it, with the Mad Titan replacing most of her body with cybernetics. The one silver lining is that she’s incredibly powerful after the operations, always giving the Guardians a run for their money. While Nebula doesn’t have experience with brain-melting weapons, they can’t be any worse than what she’s already gone through.

6) Adam Warlock

The Sovereign spend a lot of time creating Adam Warlock, and while it appears to be for their own gain, it turns out the High Evolutionary is behind the whole thing. He wants to create the perfect specimen, but Adam fails to meet his expectations. Despite his flaws, Adam is still one of the strongest characters in the MCU. He takes out the Guardians in just a few minutes, and it wouldn’t have even taken that long if he had Stormbreaker.

7) Shang-Chi

Thor’s weapons are going to become yesterday’s news if Shang-Chi learns how to control the Ten Rings. The objects give him incredible power, making him strong enough to defeat giant beasts. The God of Thunder knows a little something about that, so maybe he and Shang-Chi can trade weapons and have a friendly competition.

Do you think the characters on this list could wield Stormbreaker? Which other MCU characters have a shot?