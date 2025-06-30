Superman: James Gunn Reveals How Marvel’s Daredevil Creator Changed Movie’s Original “Dark” Ending

The visionary behind Marvel’s Man Without Fear had a word of advice for James Gunn‘s Man of Steel. Drew Goddard, who created Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix and wrote the first two episodes of the dark drama, weighed in on the Superman reboot written and directed by Gunn (in theaters July 11). In fact, Goddard had a suggestion that proved instrumental in shaping the ending of the DC Studios film.

“Drew Goddard was really helpful,” Gunn told Collider. “I think that there were a couple of little things in the movie, three or four things that we really argued about in the film, and all of them had to do with things that were a little bit darker or a little bit lighter. In discussing one of them, Drew Goddard was like, ‘You know what? It’s just not that film. It’s not that film with this little dark ending bit.’”

“And I thought, ‘He’s right. It’s not that film. It is not that film,’” Gunn continued. “And so that line that he said stuck with me for the rest of editing.”

Goddard, a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a writer-producer on Alias and Lost before going on to helm films like The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale, is part of the brain trust that Gunn put together to help build the new DC Universe in 2023.

The writers’ room includes Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Mister Miracle comic scribe Tom King (Lanterns), Christal Henry (HBO’s Watchmen), Christina Hodson (The Flash), and Jeremy Slater (Marvel’s Moon Knight), with Gunn overseeing the DCU with his DC Studios co-chief and producer Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad).

Gunn also consulted fellow filmmaker Jason Reitman (director of Juno and Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Damon Lindelof (co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers), and Chantal Nong, the Executive Vice President of Production for DC Studios and executive producer of such films as Wonder Woman 1984 and The Batman.

“I really go to Peter Safran and Chantal Nong and other directors. I showed [Superman] to Drew Goddard, and Jason Reitman, and Damon Lindelof, and all these people to get their input on what works and what doesn’t. And they were so helpful,” Gunn said.

As both the co-chairman/co-CEO of DC Studios and a filmmaker, he added, “I want to be able to support people but also be really honest. I don’t pull punches. I’m really blunt. And I think we need to come from the common space that we’re just trying to make the best movie possible without ego being a part of it.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. The DC Studios movie flies into theaters July 11.





