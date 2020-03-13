Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Knows Why Fans Think He Has Coronavirus

People are continuing to take extreme precautions throughout the world as the threat of the coronavirus continues. The list of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow, and even includes Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The celebrity couple were the first big names to test positive for coronavirus, but rumors about other famous folks are spreading. One actor to find themselves in the coronavirus rumor mill is Daniel Radcliffe, the actor best known for playing the titular role in the Harry Potter films. According to TooFab, a fake BBC account tweeted that the actor was sick with coronavirus, which is what caused the rumor to spread. Radcliffe commented on the false news in his recent interview with Australian radio host, Smallzy.

"It's funny you ask me that today because I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, 'My niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona,'" Radcliffe shared. "I was like, 'What?!' He showed me a tweet, it was like, 'Daniel Radcliffe becomes first famous person to contract coronavirus,'" he continued. "I was like, what?!" Radcliffe had a good guess as to why he was chosen by the fake account. "I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me," he joked, "'Cause I'm very pale.” The actor was definitely in good spirits about the whole thing, saying he was "very flattered" the fake account chose him. You can check out the interview in the tweet below:

There’s a rumour going around that Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus… I got him on the phone to confirm or deny 👀#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/9BRJ0eRaF2 — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 12, 2020

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. Disney parks have shut down. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. Here's a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here's a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

