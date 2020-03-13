The Matrix 4 Filming Expected to Continue Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst growing concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, recent reports suggest principal photography on The Matrix 4 will continue for the foreseeable future. News surfaced this afternoon production on Matt Reeves' The Batman will continue and now, it also appears that seems to be the case for the latest Keanu Reeves vehicle. The news comes courtesy of Variety's Justin Kroll, who says The Batman, The Matrix, and King Richard will all continue principal photography for the time being.

Source close to WB saying BATMAN, MATRIX and KING RICHARD shoots will continue. SQUAD, LITTLE THINGS and REMINISCE are all in post, BLACK ADAM doesn’t start till august, AQUAMAN in 2021 — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 13, 2020

As for The Matrix is concerned, the movie has been filming in San Francisco for months and has featured some high-flying stuntwork on practical, outdoor set-pieces as one might expect from the franchise. When the flick was first announced, Warner Brothers chairman Toby Emmerich said the franchise was one of the studio's priorities in revisiting.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Should The Matrix 4 eventually suspend production as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, it wouldn't be a first. Late Thursday night, news surfaced first unit photography on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is momentarily paused as director Destin Daniel Cretton is self-isolating after the birth of his child. The initial announcement said the second unit would continue filming back-up scenes while Cretton was momentarily sidelined. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu confirmed the news Friday morning on his Instagram feed.

"Per the news you've now doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing," Liu wrote. "I'm super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and - of course - don't be racist!"

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters May 21, 2021.

