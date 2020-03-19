Back to the Future Part II Is Getting a Quarantine-Inspired Fan Remake From The Last Blockbuster Director

Taylor Morden, the director of The Last Blockbuster and the documentary Pick It Up!: Ska in the '90s, has launched "Project 88," a fun way for fans of the Back to the Future franchise to take their minds off some of what's going on in the world while contributing to a fun and cool "remake" of Back to the Future Part II. The project, which fans can join at BTTFtoo.com, will see the sequel divided up in 88 short (about a minute long) segments. Each fan or group of fans will be given a week to film their segment, and at the end of it, Morden will cut the resulting scenes together into an epic, collaborative fan film.

The resulting film will be released online (obviously for free). Morden encourages fans to be as creative as they want, and the press release for the event says that they are hoping for a mix of live action, puppets, animation, CGI, stop-motion, and whatever else people can come up with.

"In this time of quarantine and self isolation, we wanted to come up with a fun creative project that people could do to work together towards a common goal," Morden said in a statement. The website adds, "This is meant to be a creative outlet during the social distancing and self quarantining of 2020, please don't get groups together (except virtually) to make these, just work with what you have. Stay safe and have fun!"

With a rapidly-changing cast (given the nature of the project), a franchise like Back to the Future is one of the few ways a project like this could work. Many of the people making the scenes (and watching it once it's finished) are likely to be people who have seen the films over and over again, so as long as the delivery is right, it's unlikely people will be confused about what's going on.

You can check out the official rules below:

Each person/team will be assigned 1 segment of the film between 40 and 100 seconds in length. You can split up your scene virtually among your friends if you'd like. ie; have different people film different shots. But you are responsible for all of the time you sign up for.

No changing the script. You will be sent a video clip of the scene. Try to recreate each shot as it is seen in the original movie. However feel free to change up characters/props using what you have... ie; there's no reason Doc can't be played by a 3 year old girl as long as she can say the lines.

You can use any medium you like, including Live Action, Animation, Claymation, Stop Motion, Puppets, etc. Get creative! Bonus points for including your pets.

Once all of the scenes are taken, the clock starts ticking! we will have 1 week to complete these scenes. Please don't sign up if you don't think you can meet the deadline.

Join the Facebook group so we can all chat about the project.

​This is meant to be a creative outlet during the social distancing and self quarantining of 2020, please don't get groups together (except virtually) to make these, just work with what you have. Stay safe and have fun!

Check back soon for more details on when Back to the Future Too will be available to view online.

