Lord of the Rings Fans in the UK Are Desperate for Netflix to Add Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring landed in theaters on December 19, 2001 and landed on home video on August 6, 2002. In the nearly two decades since the film was released, it has become available on VHS, DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD, which includes not only the theatrical editions of the film, but also its extended cut. Despite fans of the film having plenty of opportunities to add it to their collections, some fans in the UK are incredibly frustrated that Netflix doesn't currently have the film available to stream for its subscribers, even if other services allow you to rent or purchase it for a nominal fee.

The reason some fans are so upset is that the film's sequels, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, are both available to stream on the service. Admittedly, it does seem odd that any streaming service would only allow subscribers access to a film's sequels without the original entry, while offering merely the debut film in a franchise and not its sequels would seem much more likely.

