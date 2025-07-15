It Just Got Easier to Watch the Most Underrated ’80s Comedy Movie

UHF, the cult-classic satire from “Weird Al” Yankovic, is now available for free on Tubi, making one of the strangest, sharpest, and most overlooked comedies of the 1980s finally easy to stream. The 1989 film, which parodies everything from network TV tropes to blockbuster movies, struggled to find its audience when it first hit theaters. But over time, it’s become a fan favorite among Weird Al devotees and absurdist comedy fans alike. However, until recently, watching UHF legally online was a challenge, as it wasn’t included in any major subscription services, digital rentals were inconsistent, and physical copies were extremely rare. With this new availability on Tubi, more people than ever can finally see one of the most bizarre passion projects in comedy history.

UHF stars Yankovic as George Newman, an underachiever who suddenly finds himself running a failing local TV station. Armed with an overactive imagination and no programming standards, George fills the channel with off-the-wall titles like “Wheel of Fish,” “Conan the Librarian,” and “Gandhi II.” In addition to Weird Al, UHF also co-stars Michael Richards as the eccentric janitor Stanley Spadowski, whose charisma turns the station into an unexpected hit, allowing George to push more experimental content to the audience. Based on this premise, UHF mixes extended parody segments with a loose plot that riffs on ‘80s underdog tropes, media obsession, and corporate greed, all while showcasing Yankovic’s signature brand of surreal humor.

UHF barely made a dent at the box office. It earned just over $6 million on a modest budget and was quickly overshadowed by a packed summer release calendar that included Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Batman, Lethal Weapon 2, and When Harry Met Sally. In addition, Critics were mostly dismissive, with several calling the film uneven or too silly for its own good. “We just wanted to make the funniest movie that we could,” Yankovic said in a 2015 oral history with The A.V. Club. “We pitched the script around town for about three years, and gave up on it more than once.” Time has been kind to UHF, though, which became a cult classic as decades went by.

UHF Found a Cult Audience, But It Was Hard to Watch

Image courtesy of Orion Pictures

Since 1989, UHF slowly found its audience through VHS rentals, late-night cable airings, and word of mouth. For fans of sketch comedy and media satire, the movie’s deadpan delivery and rapid-fire gags helped solidify Yankovic’s place as a legitimate comedic voice in his own right. The film’s influence has been quietly acknowledged by several modern comedians, most notably Eric Andre, who named it as one of his earliest comedic inspirations. “I watched UHF over and over again when I was little,” Andre told Far Out Magazine. “That was the first screwball comedy I ever saw in a theater.”

Despite its underground popularity, it was near impossible to watch UHF legally for many years. The movie didn’t receive a DVD release until 2002, thirteen years after its theatrical debut. Even then, the disc featured minimal extras and became hard to find as it went out of print. A more complete Blu-ray edition followed in 2014 from boutique label Shout! Factory, again with limited retail presence. The movie’s arrival on Tubi gives audiences the easiest way to watch the underrated comedy, which remains Weird Al’s only leading role in a feature film.

