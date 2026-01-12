1 of the Best Parts of Super Mario Bros. Movie Isn’t in the Sequel (but There’s a Good Reason)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is only a few months away, and while it is incredibly exciting, one of the best parts of the first movie isn’t in the sequel. The collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination finally brought Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and more to the big screen in animated form. However, the movie also introduced one hero who probably won’t be returning in the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most heavily advertised parts of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was that Donkey Kong would appear. The friend-turned-foe ape was voiced by Seth Rogen, and although he wasn’t introduced until late in the movie, he played a major role. After their initial duel, DK continued to help Mario and the gang throughout the film, with the duo bonding as the story went on. This friendship has caused many to expect that DK will return in the sequel, but sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Donkey Kong is Missing From The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

DK is arguably one of the most iconic heroes from the Mario franchise, and his importance to the first movie’s story would make his absence in a sequel strange. Plus, Seth Rogen is a major name, and his absence could hurt a sequel’s marketing. But so far, he hasn’t been featured in any of the film’s marketing, and Seth Rogen’s return hasn’t yet been confirmed for the film. Since DK was ever-present in the first film’s marketing, it would be strange for him not to appear in the marketing for Galaxy at all if he is still in the film.

On top of that, DK doesn’t have much of a reason to appear in an adaptation of Super Mario Galaxy. He isn’t in the original game, and if the core cast of Mario characters is going to space this time around, it would be strange for DK to leave the Jungle Kingdom to head there as well. The Mushroom Kingdom probably doesn’t need the help of the Kongs anymore, meaning that DK doesn’t have to be involved with this story.

It’s a shame that DK probably won’t be returning, as he was one of the best parts of the first film. The Jungle Kingdom sequence gave The Super Mario Bros. Movie a lot of its flavor, keeping it from feeling like it was overly reliant on the bland Mushroom Kingdom setting.

On top of that, DK’s relationship with his father was the perfect parallel to Mario’s character arc. DK worked as a fantastic foil, helping to develop the movie’s themes. DK was also hilarious, uniquely animated, and served as a completely original take on the character, thanks to his being able to fully talk.

The Real Reason Why Donkey Kong Isn’t Returning In The Galaxy Movie

The true reason why Donkey Kong may not be returning could be this: the long-rumored Donkey Kong spinoff movie. Since Donkey Kong has been the face of his own video game franchise separate from the Mario universe, many fans have wondered if a Donkey Kong movie could happen, thanks to the Jungle Kingdom’s inclusion in the first film.

Voice actor Seth Rogen even discussed this. In April 2023, Rogen said that there was “a lot of opportunity” for a spinoff movie inspired by the Donkey Kong Country series, which was incredibly exciting news for fans. Rumors of the movie’s development continued in the following years, although nothing has been officially announced.

However, a leak has confirmed that the movie is being developed. Nintendo and Universal have filed a copyright for “Untitled Donkey Kong Project,” which is classified as a motion picture. This confirms that the studio is moving forward with the project, although nothing else is known about the movie.

This copyright filing was leaked back in July 2025, and after over half a year, the movie still hasn’t been announced. However, a copyright filing could mean that the movie is still in the very early stages of development. If the movie is in the works, it could potentially get announced this year.

Nintendo and Illumination may be waiting until after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to announce the Donkey Kong spinoff, as they probably don’t want to steal the sequel’s thunder. The spinoff could be announced after the sequel’s release, however, in an attempt to ride the hype wave.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!