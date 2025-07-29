MCU X-Men Reboot Director Teases Big Changes (What’s That Mean for Doomsday?)

Director Jake Schreier has revealed new information about his much-anticipated X-Men reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teasing huge changes to the mutant team. The X-Men are no strangers to live-action adventures, having gone through many iterations and taken on several villains in 20th Century Fox’s two-decade-long X-Men movie franchise. While some members of Fox’s classic X-Men team will be returning in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, the team will once again be reinvented for the MCU’s official X-Men reboot, with Schreier stating it’s “fair to say” the new X-Men will be vastly different from previous iterations.

“The core idea of what X-Men is involves complexity,” Jake Schreier has now explained during an interview with The Playlist. “It’s an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world – that’s inherently interesting and complex material… To be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity. That’s very exciting.”

Jake Schreier was hired as the director of the MCU’s much-anticipated X-Men reboot after his work on 2025’s Thunderbolts*, which received a huge amount of praise, despite not excelling at the box office. Schreier’s work, which includes Robot & Frank, Paper Towns, and Netflix’s Beef, often shines a light on human dysfunction and complex personal relationships. This was very evident in Thunderbolts*, which brought together a rag-tag team of misfit antiheroes and reformed villains to process their issues and become the New Avengers. This theme is expected to be repeated again in Marvel Studios’ first X-Men movie.

Schreier’s comments follow Marvel boss Kevin Feige’s reveal that the MCU’s X-Men movie would feature a younger cast of mutants. This will differentiate it from Fox’s classic X-Men team – which mainly comprised adult mutants, though this team will still come back in Avengers: Doomsday. This means Doomsday could start to tease the MCU’s official X-Men team, or even mark the debuts of some of its key members. There’s been speculation that a young Cyclops may have been seen on Doomsday’s set, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Even so, Schreier’s promise of huge changes for the X-Men is very exciting.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, and Channing Tatum will all play their original mutants in Avengers: Doomsday, and they could be joined by more classic X-Men stars. The door is still open for the new, young X-Men members to debut, too. Jake Schreier promises big things from his X-Men reboot – which is being written by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Michael Lesslie – so the future is looking bright for these mutant heroes. Marvel Studios’ X-Men doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date.

