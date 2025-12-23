5 Unconfirmed MCU Returns That Are Still 100% Guaranteed

“Never say never” should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s motto. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes celebrate their victory and make some very tough choices. Captain America decides to return the Infinity Stones to their homes and then makes a pitstop at Peggy Carter’s house, where he spends several decades. The final moments of the movie reveal that Steve Rogers is at peace after years of struggle. Well, the MCU can’t leave well enough alone because Cap is coming back in Avengers: Doomsday. There hasn’t even been any build-up to his return, with the powers that be just dropping a teaser in theaters that announces his comeback.

The MCU bringing back a character that embraced retirement is good news for a few characters that have been pacing on the sidelines for a while. They may not have a natural landing spot at the moment, but they’re clearly going to play a role in the franchise’s future. Here are five unconfirmed MCU returns that are still 100% guaranteed

5) Galactus

The MCU used to have trouble keeping its villains alive. The last few phases have flipped the script, though, with more than a few evildoers getting the chance to regroup. At least one of them isn’t doing it under the best of circumstances, though.

The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, comes to Earth in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, threatening to destroy the planet if he doesn’t get to take Franklin Richards. That arrangement doesn’t work for the titular team, so they open a portal and send Galactus to the other side of the galaxy without his transportation. While it might take him a while to get back, there’s no doubt the villain will return with a vengeance.

4) Wolverine

Wade Wilson finds himself between a rock and a hard place in Deadpool & Wolverine. A rogue section of the Time Variance Authority is looking to destroy his timeline, and there’s seemingly nothing he can do about it. Of course, desperate times call for desperate measures, so Wade seeks out the only person in the multiverse he thinks can help.

The Wolverine variant that Deadpool recruits needs a pep talk, but once he embraces his heroic side, he helps beat Cassandra Nova and the TVA and save the multiverse. Despite getting his big moment, though, Wolverine’s future is up in the air. Marvel Studios may opt to have him appear in one of the upcoming Avengers movies or wait until it’s time for the next Deadpool film to bring him back.

3) Spider-Man Variants

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home removes Peter Parker’s support system. His friends don’t remember who he is, and he’s out of family members for his villain to threaten. However, the burden of great responsibility doesn’t fall solely on Earth-616’s Peter.

After the overwhelmingly positive response to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearances in No Way Home, the powers that be at Marvel Studios are surely going to give them another shot. The easy answer would be to put them in Avengers: Secret Wars, as it’s unlikely that any character with a pulse will be able to sit out the events of the film.

2) Mephisto

Ironheart reveals from the jump that there’s a mysterious figure pulling The Hood’s strings. However, since it’s a Disney+ show, it’s hard to believe that the mastermind behind the show’s plot is going to be anyone significant. Well, Ironheart drops a bombshell by introducing iconic Marvel villain Mephisto in its finale.

Known as a dealmaker, Mephisto is responsible for creating Ghost Rider in the pages of Marvel Comics. He makes a deal with Riri Williams in the MCU that will cause her all kinds of problems down the line. A second season of Ironheart has yet to be announced, but it’s hard to believe the MCU would introduce Mephisto without having big plans for him.

1) Blade

No MCU project has struggled to reach the finish line as much as Blade. At this point, it’s unclear whether the movie will ever start shooting. But the Daywalker doesn’t necessarily need his own project in order to make an impact.

Wesley Snipes’ cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine still has people buzzing, nearly two years later. Whether it’s Snipes or Mahershala Ali at the helm, a version of Blade is going to find its footing in the MCU eventually. The franchise’s vampires better keep their heads on a swivel.

