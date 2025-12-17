4 Years Ago Today, Spider-Man’s Highest-Grossing Movie Released & Changed His MCU Story Forever

Spider-Man’s highest-grossing movie ever released as part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe four years ago today, and changed Peter Parker’s life more significantly than ever before. The deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has allowed Tom Holland to portray Spider-Man in the MCU for almost a decade, with his 2026 appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day marking ten years as the fan-favorite wall-crawler. However, Peter Parker’s last appearance in the MCU was one of his most tragic adventures yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in the United States on December 17, 2021, four years ago to the day. Director Jon Watts’ third Spider-Man movie for Marvel Studios outmatched every previous live-action Spider-Man flick by grossing a whopping total of $1.921 billion at the global box office. No Way Home marked the culmination of the “Home Trilogy,” ultimately ending Holland’s Spider-Man’s complete origin story, and establishing a huge change for him in the MCU that will be continued in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Changed Peter Parker in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home picked up immediately after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) revealed his civilian identity to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home. This proved game-changing for Parker, as him, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) were denied admittance into MIT, so Parker employed Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help to make everyone forget the revelation. Strange’s spell went wildly wrong and brought heroes and villains from alternate realities to Earth 616, but Spider-Man eventually saved the day by getting Strange to recast his spell, making everyone forget Peter Parker.

Spider-Man’s civilian identity was revealed to the world in Marvel Comics back during 2006’s Civil War event, while Doctor Strange’s spell to make people forget he’s Spider-Man was adapted from 2010’s One Moment in Time. This story has never been seen in a live-action Spider-Man movie, however, which means Marvel Studios now has the perfect opportunity to explore brand-new adventures for the web-slinger. Spider-Man: No Way Home erased Peter Parker from everyone’s minds, including his closest friends, such as MJ, Ned Leeds, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and more, leaving him completely alone going into his next movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to release on July 31, 2026, and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will bring together Spider-Man, Frank Castle’s Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and Bruce Banner’s Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) against a number of antagonists. While people remember Spider-Man’s history, however, nobody knows Peter Parker, which will create some interesting conflict as Spider-Man practically needs to start from scratch. We can’t wait to see Tom Holland back in action as Spider-Man, especially as a more mature, hardened, and wise hero.

