7 Years Ago, A MonsterVerse Director Proved He’d Be Perfect For This MCU Adaptation

There’s one storyline from Marvel Comics that would be great to be adapted for Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ dream Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Following his work on a number of TV shows and his feature film directorial debut, The Kings of Summer, Vogt-Roberts expanded Legendary’s MonsterVerse by developing Kong: Skull Island in 2017. A year after Skull Island’s release, Jordan Vogt-Roberts expressed his interest in joining Marvel Studios, and his idea for his dream Marvel movie makes us want this critically-acclaimed Marvel Comics story.

Back in March 2018, Vogt-Roberts took to X to suggest he’d want to direct a “Marvel movie that features no superheroes.” “It would be an absurdist dramedy,” Vogt-Roberts posited, “that follows a group of random humans who deal with that magic and aliens exist.” This description bears similarities to Marvel Comics’ Marvels miniseries that received critical and commercial acclaim after its release in four issues in 1994. We would love to see Vogt-Roberts bring the ground-breaking Marvels story into the MCU.

I want to direct a Marvel movie that features no superheroes. It would be an absurdist dramedy that follows a group of random humans who deal with that magic and aliens exist. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 23, 2018

Why Jordan Vogt-Roberts Would Be Perfect For MCU’s Marvels Adaptation

Written by Kurt Busiek and illustrated by Alex Ross, Marvels changed the shape of the Marvel Universe by following Everyman and news photographer Phil Sheldon, who witnessed major events in Marvel’s history from the street level. Sheldon sees the Human Torch android’s battle against Namor, then the emergence of Captain America and the start of World War II. He then deals with anti-mutant mobs when the X-Men emerge, and helps the injured after Sentinels rampage through New York before witnessing the Silver Surfer’s arrival, heralding Galactus. He later publishes Marvels as an in-universe book before witnessing Gwen Stacy’s death.

While it deals with some of the biggest events in the Marvel Universe’s history, Marvels was an intensely character-driven story that put Phil Sheldon’s perspective front-and-center. Jordan Vogt-Roberts has proven how talented he is at delivering human stories even when weird and wild things are going on around them. The Kings of Summer was a heartfelt and tender character-driven, coming-of-age story, but Kong: Skull Island could form a blueprint for a Marvels adaptation. Skull Island told human stories along with the exploration of the titanic ape, Kong, and otherworldly creatures, which can be repeated in Marvels.

It would be fantastic to see some of the biggest events in the MCU’s history seen through the eyes of a photojournalist on the ground, and Phil Sheldon’s appearance throughout the MCU has been teased several times. Since Vogt-Roberts hasn’t directed a feature film since Kong: Skull Island in 2017, it would be great to see him return to bring his Marvel dreams to fruition. Since the MCU has become more overwhelming in recent years, grounding us with Phil Sheldon would be a great way to catch people up on the franchise before the next Phase begins.

