Avengers: Doomsday Confirms Its Replacement for 1 of the MCU’s Most Iconic Fight Scenes

CinemaCon 2026 revealed new details about several upcoming blockbusters, from The Mandalorian and Grogu to Avengers: Doomsday. In terms of the latter in particular, some brand-new footage was shown, teasing what is to come in the newest installment of the MCU’s Avengers franchise.

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Among other exciting reveals, including the possibility of Black Widow’s return, despite her death in Avengers: Endgame, the new footage confirmed that Doomsday will bring back one of the best fight scenes in , with a twist.

Doomsday Will See A Yelena Versus Yelena Battle

New footage of Doomsday included the thrilling confirmation that the little sister of Black Widow, Yelena Belova (who has now very much made her own name for herself following Thunderbolts*), will have a scene in which she fights Mystique—who will be taking the form of Yelena herself.

In a sense, this will replicate the scene in Black Widow in which Yelena and Natasha go head-to-head, as the two had a fighting style so similar that it was almost as though they were fighting themselves. However, there is a much closer comparison to be made here, and it’s one that means this scene will replicate one of the MCU’s best to date.

This Fight Will Mirror The Captain America Versus Captain America Fight Scene

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This fight between Yelena and (Mystique as) Yelena will mirror the fight scene between Captain America and Captain America in Endgame. This original scene, which is absolutely hilarious—and has one of the best lines in the MCU as well, with Cap confirming “That is America’s a**”—is lauded as among the best.

Of course, these two scenes will differ in one key way. In Endgame, Cap was actually fighting himself from the original Avengers movie because he had traveled back in time. Yelena, by contrast, will not actually be fighting a version of herself. Nevertheless, this is a brilliant callback.

The MCU Is Prepared For How Much Rides On Doomsday

This upcoming scene of Yelena versus Yelena, along with the other footage and reveals that were shown at CinemaCon, makes one thing very clear: Marvel knows how important Doomsday is, and they are working hard to make the movie measure up to its predecessors, especially Endgame, which is largely considered one of the greatest MCU movies of all time. It’s an open secret that the MCU has struggled to find its footing following that movie, especially with the departure of many beloved actors in the franchise.

Doomsday is perfectly positioned to address these issues, however, and get the MCU back on track. Bringing back Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, in addition to throwback scenes like this fight between Yelena and Yelena, suggests that Marvel is being very intentional in making sure this new installment lands with audiences. And, while only time will tell if they stick that landing, all signs currently point to the franchise pulling it off.

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