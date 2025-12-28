Avengers: Doomsday Finally Gives The X-Men What Fox Refused To

In the most predictable revelation of 2025, the third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has leaked, following the leaks of the first two. After the return of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, and Thor’s desperate prayer to Odin, the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer, as widely reported, focuses on three of the X-Men, and is currently being hailed as the best of the three.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A description of the trailer initially appeared online overnight thanks to Nexus Point News’ editor-in-chief Demet Koc. Naturally, at the same time, lots of X accounts flooded the platform with fake descriptions, but the description below was seemingly substantiated by the leak of the X-Men Doomsday trailer early this morning. For the third time in a row, the first experience a lot of Doomsday fans are getting is a grainy video with poor audio. Here’s the full description, featuring two stand-out moments – the return of the Sentinels, and even more excitingly, confirmation of the classic blue and yellow X-Men costumes deemed not cool enough for Fox’s franchise:

Avengers: Doomsday – X-Men teaser description:



Opens with dark scenes inside the X-Mansion. The camera then pans to the metal plate that says Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. It moves slowly around the mansion until we see Xavier in the distance, seated in his chair.



His… pic.twitter.com/fdpNeDwHny — Demet (@demetherself) December 28, 2025

Doomsday’s Leaked X-Men Costume is Justice For Fox’s Insult

Play video

25 years ago, the first X-Men movie thumbed its nose to the camera to insult the classic yellow and blue costumes comics fans (and X-Men: The Animated Series fans) most associated with Marvel’s mutants. When Hugh Jackman’s newly-recruited Wolverine complains about the black leather costumes Xavier’s strike team wears, Cyclops says “What would you prefer? Yellow spandex?” It was emblematic of the early reluctance to embrace the pulpy silliness inherent to superheroes that followed the first era of Batman adaptations: camp was out, so everything had to be serious.

Finally, we’re getting the costumes X-Men fans have wanted for decades, and there’s something pleasantly cyclical about the fact that Kevin Feige worked in a junior role on X-Men, and the first time he gets to put them in a major Marvel Studios film the iconic costumes are back.

Just as exciting for lots of X-Men fans will be the reveal of Sentinels in Avengers: Doomsday. A staple of X-Men: The Animated Series, they’ve been sparsely used in movies, with one Danger Room sequence in X-Men: The Last Stand and then prominently in Days of Future Past, and seeing them again feels like the right kind of fan service.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!