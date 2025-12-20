Avengers: Doomsday Might Bring One of Marvel Comics’ Most Twisted Stories to Life (& I’m Here for It)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes to some pretty dark places. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Quill meets his father, Ego, and starts to believe that he can have the family he’s always wanted. However, the Celestial slowly begins to reveal his true colors, even dropping the bombshell that he gave Peter’s mother cancer because he had grown too attached to her. Naturally, Peter loses his cool and finds a way to destroy his father, who’s planning to take over the entire galaxy. The events on Ego’s surface leave the leader of the Guardians in a bad place, but his friends are there to pick him up and help him work through even more trauma.

Another MCU hero might need a few shoulders to cry on in the near future, as all the rumors point to their peaceful life being uprooted in Avengers: Doomsday. They’re already equipped to handle a lot, but there’s a chance that the team-up movie puts them through the wringer by doing its own take on one of Marvel Comics’ most twisted stories. If that’s the case, emotions are going to be high as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes work to save the multiverse.

Captain America’s Life in the Ultimate Universe Is Very Complicated

In the early 2000s, the powers that be at Marvel Comics wanted to bring their heroes into the modern age, so they created the Ultimate Universe. This new continuity reimagined everyone from the Avengers to the Fantastic Four. One character that didn’t change all that much was Captain America, who still fought in World War II and ended up in a block of ice. After being thawed out in the modern day, he joined a team called the Ultimates and helped protect the world from aliens, supervillains, and other threats. Everything was going swimmingly for Cap until he crossed paths with the evil organization AIM, which had made a deal with Red Skull, who would help them steal technology from the Baxter Building.

Cap and Hawkeye confronted the villains like it was any other day, but the mood shifted quickly. Red Skull revealed to the Star-Spangled Man that he was, in fact, his son. The news shook Cap to his core, and after learning that the villain was speaking the truth, he vowed to stop him. Shortly after, Red Skull got his hands on the Cosmic Cube, hoping to use it to go back in time to stop his father from ever going into the ice and letting the government take him away. The plan failed, and Red Skull ended up in custody, where he died. Of course, the MCU already has its own version of Red Skull, so it’s not going to bring this exact story to life in Doomsday. What it can do, though, is move a few pieces around and make it fit its ever-growing tapestry.

Steve Rogers Could Learn a Terrible Truth in Doomsday

The first teaser for Doomsday focuses on Steve Rogers after he travels to an alternate reality to be with Peggy Carter. Returning home one day, he gets off his bike and embraces his Captain America suit like an old friend. But he knows he has bigger fish to fry, so he puts the costume away and goes to pick up his child. The clip from the movie doesn’t provide the kid’s name or reveal really anything about them, and that could be by design. Since Cap’s child is sure to be as important as any young person in the universe, Marvel Studios might be keeping their cards close to the vest, especially if they intend to use them for a dramatic reveal.

As it stands, Doctor Doom’s motivations in the MCU are a mystery. He shows up on Earth-828 and seemingly grabs Franklin Richards, but that accounts for only about a quarter of the story. The truth could very well be that Doom is a future version of Steve’s son, hellbent on destroying the multiverse because he learns that he’s not supposed to exist. After all, Steve seemingly creates an incursion by creating a new reality, and that could come back to bite Doom later in life. Of course, taking this road doesn’t explain why he goes by Victor von Doom or how Latveria fits into the story. However, putting those puzzle pieces together would be child’s play for Kevin Feige and Co., especially if they’re motivated to make the rivalry between Doom and Cap extra special.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.

