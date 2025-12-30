Why Does Thor Have Short Hair In Avengers: Doomsday?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s heroes really care what they look like. It all starts with Tony Stark, who builds a practical Iron Man suit in a cave with a box of scraps. After returning home and having all his resources at his disposal, he gives his design a few upgrades, including a red-and-gold color scheme. The valve bursts after that, with Tony showing up in every subsequent appearance with at least one new suit of armor. He also provides most of his teammates, including Captain America and Black Widow, with new bells and whistles of their own that help them keep the world safe from those who wish to do it harm.

One character who really doesn’t need much help from Tony is Thor, who can conjure up outfits and other gear using his Asgardian magic. The God of Thunder clearly has an eye for fashion because he frequently changes his costumes, making them more flamboyant when the situation calls for it. However, there’s one aspect of his look that he rarely messes with: his hair. That’s why it’s so strange that he’s choosing to go with short hair for Avengers: Doomsday.

The MCU’s Thor Really Cares About His Hair

When Thor first shows up on the scene in the MCU, he wants to be a celebrity more than he wants to be a king. He spends most of his time partying and fighting, and those actions land him in hot water with his father, Odin. Spending time on Earth is a wake-up call for the God of Thunder, and when he returns to Asgard, he’s ready to embrace his place at Odin’s side. In Thor: The Dark World, Thor trades in his rock star look for a more regal one, which speaks to how serious he’s taking the conflict with the Dark Elves. But Thor’s next makeover isn’t one that he decides to give himself.

After Hela shows her brothers why she was their dad’s original enforcer, they end up on Sakaar, where gladiator fights are the main form of entertainment. The Grandmaster doesn’t like Thor’s shaggy hair, so he orders it to be cut, stripping his newest fighter of his status. The strongest Avenger doesn’t have much time to mourn his luscious locks because he has to defeat Hela, get his people to safety, and deal with Thanos in short order. Once that dust has settled, he brings his old look back and dons it through the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. Well, he’s about to switch things up again, and it’s hard to figure out why.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Going to Throw Thor Off His Game Again

The second teaser for Doomsday focuses on Thor, who is reaching out to his father in the afterlife. He wants Odin to give him the power he needs to defeat one more villain and return home to his daughter, Love. However, all the dramatic dialogue distracts from the fact that Thor is once again sporting short hair. The Grandmaster is all the way on Sakaar, so it’s unlikely he paid the God of Thunder a visit with a pair of scissors.

What’s probably going on is that Thor is coming to terms with the gravity of the situation and realizing he needs to leave his childish attitude in the past. He’s a father now, and with a new villain in the picture that threatens not only his world but the entire multiverse, there is no time for fun and games. The only choice Thor has is to embrace his warrior side and go for the head.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

