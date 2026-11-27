Hollywood has a tendency of missing the boat on some great movie concepts while chasing the next big thing in Hollywood franchises. A few times a movie has come along with a top-notch cast and a story that almost seems as if it were made to spin off sequels. It provides laughs, has plenty of action, and you’re left wondering why the studio doesn’t just go ahead and do that! But for some reason, they disappear and we’re left with yet another dozen or so installments of franchises that were long past their expiration date. Oh well!

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But what if there was a way to sustain a favorite action series without continually browbeating the same aging hero into performing life-saving heroics? What if, in fact, the whole damn idea worked better as the members of the team in question grew older? I believe Hollywood wasted a really good opportunity with a specific comic book adaptation from the early 2010s. It had a great cast, a good hook, and one of Bruce Willis’ most fun late-career action roles. In fact, I think the studio could have milked it for all it was worth for decades.

RED Was the Bruce Willis Comic Book Movie Franchise Hollywood Should Have Continued

The movie RED came out in 2010, which didn’t seem too long ago. It’s based on Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner’s comic book series, and the movie was about Frank Moses attempting to just lead a quiet retirement. That is, of course, until someone concluded he was a threat as a result of his former CIA career. Not likely to sit on the sidelines while under attack, he assembled a team of past CIA operatives and showed the enemy how aging doesn’t always mean weak. Led by Bruce Willis and a cast consisting of Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, and Morgan Freeman, this film had a mix of comedy and action. It can sound hard to believe, so I included a trailer for your enjoyment.

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What many people liked about RED was how entertaining the movie was. It was easy to tell how everyone involved in the production was having fun with the material. Willis brought that wisecracking swagger that made him such a likable action star, Malkovich was everything that an eccentric middle-aged actor should be, and Helen Mirren was showcasing her talent as usual. That’s the kind of casting that makes audiences take notice. This is a film that understood that not all of us needed to see another bookish twenty-year-old saving the world. Sometimes you just need a few old guys with absolutely nothing to prove. And apparently, a majority of critics and audiences alike thought there was an awesome premise to this franchise hiding here.

RED Might’ve Turned Into a Never-Ending Comic Book Movie Series With These New Aging Action Leads

Here’s where I think the chance was. What if you don’t treat RED as a franchise that you must move forward with Frank Moses forever? Why not use the whole franchise as a launching pad for a string of movies about retired spies and aging action heroes? Every several years, you could bring in another bunch of actors who had grown into these types of roles. We’d get fresh characters, new personalities, and yet another reason to see our favorite actors kick some butt.

Just think of the possibilities… One installment could have an action crew of retired, war-hardened veterans, while another could be a group of past intelligence operatives who haven’t spoken to each other in thirty years. Maybe you could have a bunch of old movie stars sharing a scene or two and making fun of all their action hero roles. It’s the concept that could go anywhere, and no one has to pretend that they’re 25 any longer. In fact, the older the characters become, the better! Bruce Willis brought a lot of charisma to the role of Frank Moses, and I think audiences would definitely like to see more of that spirit. Hollywood may be busy trying to churn out the next great franchise series, but they still need to give some credit when credit’s due, and RED was a great idea that deserves a longer life!

Hollywood gave us RED and then apparently decided to retire the idea before its time. What other forgotten movie franchise do you think deserved a much longer life, and which aging action stars would you love to see join the team? Let us know in the comments!