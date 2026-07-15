38 Years Ago Today, The Greatest Action Classic Hit Theaters, Which Should End All Christmas Movie Debates

Action movies have been one of Hollywood’s most successful genres since cinema first began. It gives moviegoers a thrill to ride along with a protagonist who finds themselves outmanned and outgunned and must battle their way to victory, regardless. Action films that add a touch of thriller intensity to their violent pageantry are held in especially high regard, for how they manage to get the pulse-pumping with a potent mix of excitement and primal catharsis that comes from the “kill or be killed” mentality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was 38 years ago today, on July 15, 1988, that action cinema was changed forever by one film’s release in theaters. It was a movie that became iconic for the way it changed the game and ushered in a whole new era of “Testosterone Action” thrillers that would rule movie theaters throughout the 1990s. It also established one of the biggest action stars ever and created one of the longest-enduring movie debates in pop culture.

Die Hard Turns 38 (And Plays Better Than Ever)

20th Century Studios

Die Hard officially turns 38 today, July 15, 2026, with just two years left until the seminal action-thriller celebrates a milestone 40th anniversary.

What’s there to say about Die Hard that hasn’t already been said? Director John McTiernan had found his niche making a new style of action-thriller: vehicles for a charismatic leading man that blended action with other genres of film, on a size and scale that would come to be known as “blockbusters.” His breakout success had been the 1987 release of an action-horror-thriller called Predator, which helped establish Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the biggest action stars of the time; with Die Hard, McTiernan wanted to take the visceral action of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo films and relocate it to the confined setting of a modern office complex.

Play video

He used the 1979 Roderick Thorp novel Nothing Lasts Forever as inspiration for the film, while tweaking some of the finer details and creating his own original protagonist (the book is part of a series following a grizzled cop character). The result was a claustrophobic experience that was triggering to a generation of professionals who spent their working hours in buildings just like Nakatomi Plaza. Turning the corporate/yuppie workplace into a survival battleground was a stroke of genius that made Die Hard appeal to a demographic that might not regularly turn out for a ‘shoot ’em up’ action movie.

In one of the most ironic Hollywood stories ever, Schwarzenegger was first offered the role of John McClane, but declined so he could shift into comedy, starting with his Danny DeVito buddy comedy, Twins (1988). Bruce Willis, on the other hand, had been doing TV comedy (the hit show Moonlighting), had just one rom-com film (Blind Date) under his belt, and was looking to expand into bigger film opportunities. So Arnold moved to comedy, and Bruce changed the trajectory of his entire career with Die Hard, becoming one of the most enduring icons in action, to this day.

Die Hard is the Summer Blockbuster Prototype – NOT A “Christmas Movie”

20th Century Studios

Maybe that statement will change the views of those fans who want to argue, annually, that “Die Hard is a Christmas movie.” Screenwriters Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza kept the Christmas setting from the original novel as a fun little distinction, and the studio agreed precisely because of the irony that “Christmas in LA” wouldn’t be a very Christmas-y vibe or aesthetic at all (that’s the joke…). Beyond the plot device of an office Christmas party being overrun by terrorists, or a couple of holiday-themed quotes (“Ho, ho, ho, I have a machine gun…”), there is no real Christmas spirit in Die Hard. At all.

McTiernan also made the game-changing demand that Die Hard have a lightness and humor to balance the “nasty acts” of violence that had been seen in 1970s and early ’80s thrillers, like The Taking of Pelham One Two Three or Three Days of the Condor. He couldn’t know it at the time, but with Die Hard, McTiernan ingrained the idea that comedic beats, heroic catchphrases, snappy quotable one-liners (and puns) are all part of the blockbuster action movie formula. Every other film that came after (up to and including the John Wick series) owes a little creative homage to Die Hard. The film should rightly be credited with being the blueprint and prototype for the “summer action blockbuster,” which has since become a major staple of cinema.

But knowing what Die Hard is (the first real summer movie blockbuster) means that we conversely know what it is not. Die Hard will never be a “Christmas movie,” but if you want to watch it during the holidays every year (in addition to giving it a proper summer viewing), we won’t stop you. Yippee-ki-yay, mother-father.

You can stream Die Hard on Disney+.