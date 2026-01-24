Dune 3 Can Finally Show the Biggest Missing Story That the Sci-Fi Books Skipped 57 Years Ago

When Dune first hit theaters, it was a milestone. However, it was only with the release of Dune: Part 2 that it was evident that Denis Villeneuve was not simply interested in closing Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) journey on Arrakis. The film spends much of its runtime laying the groundwork for something much larger, even when it avoids showing it outright. Much like in the books, Paul’s rise is not treated as a clean victory, but as a political movement full of cracks, sustained by faith, fear, and opportunism. Every decision he makes, from weaponizing Fremen religion to confronting Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), seems to carry consequences that the film deliberately postpones, suggesting that the true impact of this story has yet to be fully shown.

Because of that, the second chapter of the saga leaves a massive space for speculation. By the end, Paul has secured control of Arrakis, the Harkonnens have been defeated, and the Emperor has been overthrown — and none of that happens without repercussions. There’s a lingering sense that things are still far from stable, that Paul’s ascension is only the beginning of something far more chaotic. That idea is made especially clear in the final moments, during Lady Jessica’s (Rebecca Ferguson) conversation with Alia in her womb, where she openly signals what lies ahead: the Holy War.

Dune: Part 3 Can Explore the Holy War the Books Only Mentioned

As is well known, the third Dune movie will be based on Frank Herbert’s second novel, Dune Messiah. The book follows Paul as Emperor of the galaxy, twelve years after the events of the first novel (and the end of Dune: Part 2). But instead of depicting the Holy War (also known as the jihad) that cements his rise to power once and for all, Herbert skips past it entirely, choosing to focus on the protagonist dealing with the consequences of billions of deaths carried out in his name. The conflict is mentioned throughout the novel, but only in retrospect. And with the third film approaching, this creates a rare opportunity: Dune has always aimed for epic scale, and it’s no coincidence that its battle sequences are among the most striking in modern sci-fi. However, try to imagine Fremen forces marching across conquered worlds, armies clashing in alien deserts, and planets falling under the banner of Muad’Dib. The potential here is obvious.

This would be a chance to show the human and moral cost of Paul’s role as a messianic leader, something that aligns perfectly with the “chosen one” narrative audiences are deeply familiar with — just not in the right way. Depicting the jihad doesn’t need to be pure spectacle. It can deepen Paul’s character arc, reinforcing that being a messiah isn’t just about glory and devotion, but about responsibility, violence, and irreversible choices. Every battle could underline the weight on Paul’s shoulders and the growing complexity of the Dune universe. Villeneuve has already proven he understands how to balance tension, politics, and drama, making the Holy War a strong visual counterpoint to the consequences Herbert confined to dialogue and memory.

And there’s also the issue of scale. On screen, even brief depictions (whether through flashbacks or prologues) would help audiences really grasp the cost of Paul’s rise and provide a clearer context for his decisions as Emperor. Plus, it would also give the movie a more dynamic rhythm, shifting the narrative toward tangible action. Some readers have long argued that Herbert’s dense prose and limited action make the books difficult to engage with. So translating that same approach directly to film risks feeling distant or overly didactic, especially for modern audiences.

Besides, there’s the matter of supporting characters: Chani (Zendaya), Irulan (Florence Pugh), and others could have their roles expanded, showing how the jihad affects not just the empire, but their personal lives as well. This story isn’t only about Paul and the Fremen; it’s about how every single decision echoes across the galaxy. That’s something cinema can communicate far more effectively. Dune isn’t just about drama — it’s about consequence. A third film has the chance to make audiences feel both the shock of worlds at war and the psychological toll on the people caught inside it.

Denis Villeneuve Has Already Hinted the Holy War Will Be Central to the New Movie

When Dune: Part 2 premiered, it was clear Villeneuve had made some meaningful changes from the source material. None of them radically altered the story, but they consistently felt aligned with a broader, long-term vision for the saga. To reinforce that idea, the filmmaker has spoken openly about what we could expect from the third film. And from that perspective, the assumption that the Holy War will play a larger role starts to feel less like fan speculation and more like a logical next step.

In 2024, Villeneuve appeared on Vanity Fair‘s Little Gold Men podcast and discussed Dune: Part 3 while it was still in early development. He explained that he doesn’t even like referring to the project as a trilogy, since the third movie would be fundamentally different for him. “It’s not like a trilogy almost, it’s strange to say, but I really want to — if I go back there — to do something that feels different and has its own identity,” he said. “For me, in a way, Dune is finished. And Dune: Messiah will be something new that I will approach with its own different cinematic philosophy.” That alone suggests the director is open to exploring elements the books left off the page.

And when you add his 2023 interview with Empireinto the mix, the picture becomes even clearer. While discussing Paul’s arc, Villeneuve pointed out that Dune Messiah was written in response to readers mistakenly viewing Paul Atreides as a hero — something Herbert never intended. “My adaptation is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning,” he explained. The most direct, concrete, and cinematic way to communicate that warning is by showing the consequences of blind devotion — in other words, by depicting the Holy War itself. Instead of just stating that Paul is responsible for a galactic tragedy, the movie can force the audience to witness it, making it unmistakably clear that messianism is not a triumph, but a catastrophe on a massive scale.

Ultimately, bringing the jihad into Dune: Part 3 goes far beyond spectacle or fan service. It’s a chance to address one of the saga’s longest-standing narrative gaps and finally show what has always been implied: that even a visionary leader like Paul can unleash destruction on an unimaginable scale. If Villeneuve manages to depict the war while preserving the political and emotional depth of the story, the third film won’t just adapt Dune Messiah — it will redefine what it means to bring Dune to the screen. This is sci-fi with weight and intention. And after two films that so carefully built this world and its tensions, there’s little excuse not to finally confront the biggest story Herbert left untold.

The message of the Dune saga is clear: this is not a fantasy about conquest. It’s a warning about power, faith, and leaders who initially appear charismatic — until the cost becomes impossible to ignore.

Dune: Part 3 hits theaters on December 18.

