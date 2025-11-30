Man of Tomorrow Isn’t the Right Place to Introduce Wonder Woman (But It Could Use Another Powerful DC Heroine)

There’s concern that the DC Universe is moving at a snail’s pace. James Gunn’s franchise currently has three projects under its belt, and they all overlap significantly. Creature Commandos is the most disconnected of the bunch, but it still introduces Rick Flag Sr., who also has roles in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. Frank Grillo’s character is sort of the Nick Fury of the early days of the DCU, popping up in every project and advancing the story through his influence. However, he’s not the kind of character that many envisioned being one of the faces of the franchise. That honor was seemingly reserved for DC’s Trinity.

Batman’s place is already secure, since, without even showing him outside of a single flashback, it’s clear that he’s keeping the streets of Gotham City safe. The Man of Steel is also in a good place, as he already has one solo movie and another one is on the way that will team him up with his nemesis, Lex Luthor. But there are rumors about Man of Tomorrow doing a hell of a lot more than just bringing DC’s greatest rivals together. The streets are saying that Wonder Woman might have a role in the movie, which sounds great on paper. In reality, though, it’s not a good fit, as the DCU sequel would be better off using another heroine.

All Signs Point to Wonder Woman Appearing in Man of Tomorrow

Despite Superman already having his moment in the sun, Man of Tomorrow is a priority for DC Studios, earning a 2027 release date. Gunn continues to provide updates about where he is in the script process and what fans can expect from his new project, including hints about the villain. Recent reports claim that Brainiac will be the one who forces Lex and Superman to bury the hatchet, and Gunn has yet to shoot down that idea. However, another story making the rounds is that he’s also choosing not to comment on it. Man of Tomorrow is reportedly seeking to cast a woman in her 20s who can play a “warrior” with an “edge.” There are more than a few DC characters that fit that description, but one immediately comes to mind: Wonder Woman.

Gunn takes every chance he gets to reveal how much of a priority Diana Prince is at DC Studios. Talk only means so much, though, and there’s been very little movement on a Wonder Woman solo film outside of the announcement of a writer coming aboard. It could be that Gunn is getting impatient and wants to see the final member of the Trinity in action before she ventures off on her own. The only problem with that line of thinking is that it’s wandering into familiar waters. The DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman makes her first appearance in a Superman sequel, and while she’s solid in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it goes downhill from there. The DCU would be better off waiting until the Wonder Woman movie is ready to bring the titular character into the fold and tossing another “warrior” into the mix in Man of Tomorrow.

Another DC Heroine Fits the Story James Gunn Is Telling

The final moments of Peacemaker Season 2 see Rick Flag send Christopher Smith to the place he calls “Salvation,” an alternate reality that he plans to use as a metahuman prison. The moment is shocking, but it gets even worse after diving into Salvation’s comic book history. In the Salvation Run storyline, villains who end up in A.R.G.U.S.’ vacation destination have to hold their own against the forces of Apokolips, which use the planet as a training ground. There’s a slim chance that Gunn is following the comic book’s lead, even if he claims the DCU isn’t ready for Darkseid, which opens the door for the New Gods to appear.

The most powerful female warrior who calls Apokolips home is Big Barda, the leader of the Female Furies. However, she doesn’t stay evil forever, leaving her family behind and becoming a hero worthy of joining the Justice League. Since Barda has yet to appear in live-action, it would be great to see her journey play out on the big screen. All the pieces are in place, after all, and it’s not like she would be taking Wonder Woman’s place. There’s more than enough room for two powerful female heroes in the DCU.

Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

