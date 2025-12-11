Marvel Rereleasing Avengers: Endgame in Theaters Might Spoil Doomsday’s Biggest Twist

Movies returning to theaters long after their run is over is not a new phenomenon. Rereleases offer a chance for older fans to recapture the magic of their childhood and younger ones an oppurtunity to experience a classic somewhere other than their couch. Warner Bros. Discovery is certainly a big proponent of the practice, sending Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Harry Potter movies to theaters as often as it can. It might seem like Disney wouldn’t have to worry about rereleases because it has so much content coming out every year, but that’s not actually the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the proud owner of 20th Century Studios, the House of Mouse has to keep the Avatar films in circulation so people can experience them in the format they are intended to be watched in. Anniversaries are also a big deal for the company, with the first Star Wars movie set to return to theaters for its 50th anniversary in 2027. But come 2026, Disney will try a new tactic by bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters, just in time for the release of Avengers: Doomsday. However, the move could backfire because it makes a rumor about the new Marvel Cinematic Universe project seem much more likely.

Avengers: Doomsday Could Cover Familiar Ground Right Out of the Gate

An easy explanation for why Marvel Studios is pushing the Endgame agenda, outside of the financial benefits, is that it serves as the final chapter of the Infinity Saga. With the Multiverse Saga close to wrapping up, it makes sense to remind everyone of how high the MCU can fly. But there’s a juicy rumor making the rounds that the powers that be have an ulterior motive: they want to pair Endgame and Doomsday because the latter acts as a direct sequel to the former. That idea is hard for one to wrap their head around because there have been numerous movies and shows in between the two, making it challenging to identify potential connections. Challenging doesn’t mean impossible, though, as there’s at least one direction Doomsday can take to build the bridge.

At the end of Endgame, Captain America gets his happy ending when he travels back in time and dances with Peggy Carter. Steve Rogers lives a whole life before returning to his former present and handing the shield over to Sam Wilson. As great as that sequence is, it’s probably the most blatant example of an incursion in the whole MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves how dangerous screwing with reality can be, and since Cap ignores all of that film’s lessons, he might find himself in hot water come Doomsday. Doctor Doom may very well knock on Peggy’s door and throw a wrench in their fairy tale plans by picking a fight with the former Avengers and his allies across the multiverse.

The MCU Would Be Smart to Pick and Choose What It Takes From the Multiverse Saga

The idea of the fifth Avengers film picking up right where the fourth one leaves off doesn’t look good on paper. After all, the Multiverse Saga was supposed to be a change of pace that handed the reins to a new generation of heroes. However, it’s hard to argue with the results, with Phases 4 and 5 being full of misses. There was a time when Kang was going to be the Big Bad of the Multiverse Saga, and heroes like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and Shang-Chi were going to be the ones opposing him. That isn’t an option anymore, and Jonathan Majors’ departure from the franchise isn’t the sole reason for that.

In truth, the Multiverse Saga can’t stand on its own two legs; it’s going to need help getting to the finish line. Suppose it takes pulling out the Member Berries with the Russo brothers, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans to secure a win. In that case, Marvel Studios will accept that and do it again with Avengers: Secret Wars if necessary. Only when the Multiverse Saga is over for good can the MCU consider going out on a limb again by embracing the X-Men and other characters who don’t come with any baggage.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!