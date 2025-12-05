Another Major Avenger Confirmed To Survive Doomsday & Return In Secret Wars

Marvel Studios is currently gearing up for the massive conclusion to the Multiverse Saga with the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. The film marks a significant turning point for the franchise as it brings back directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo responsible for the massive success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Even more shocking was the revelation that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the saga’s ultimate villain, Doctor Doom. The production is set to feature a sprawling ensemble cast that includes established Avengers, the New Avengers, and stars from the X-Men universe. However, Doomsday is merely the opening chapter of a two-part finale that concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Because the two films are so closely linked, Marvel has been incredibly secretive about the cast list for the second installment, as confirming an actor for the sequel essentially spoils their survival in the first movie. While the studio has tried to keep a tight lid on production details, one major star may have inadvertently let a massive spoiler slip during a recent press tour.

Speaking with ScreenRant to promote her new drama Highway to the Moon, Letitia Wright discussed her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shuri. When the topic turned to the status of Black Panther 3, the actress said, “I have no clue. All I know is that we just finished Secret Wars, and that was really great.” She immediately realized her mistake and corrected herself. “Doomsday, sorry. I confuse the two. I confused the two. That’s what I have to film next, Secret Wars. But Doomsday, we finished that, and that was very great.” This slip-up serves as the first concrete confirmation that the current Black Panther will play a significant role in the entire two-part finale.

Shuri Is Not the First Marvel Character Confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars

Although Marvel Studios has been careful with official announcements, Shuri joins a growing list of characters who are already confirmed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. The most obvious inclusion is Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The actor’s return was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, where Kevin Feige explicitly stated that Downey would be the antagonist for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Opposing Doctor Doom will be the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The actor confirmed his involvement in the saga’s finale during an interview in which he revealed that he is scheduled to begin filming Secret Wars next year after wrapping his work on the first installment.

The cast of Secret Wars will also feature the Fantastic Four. Following their introduction in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the entire team is set to jump directly into the Avengers crossover events. Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm) were all confirmed for both Avengers films during the initial casting announcements. Their inclusion is particularly significant given the comic book history of Secret Wars, which is deeply rooted in the rivalry between Reed Richards and Doctor Doom.

Finally, the ensemble will include a major new player from the Spider-Man corner of the universe. Sadie Sink, who is set to make her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has been confirmed for Secret Wars as well. While her specific role in the Spider-Man film remains a closely guarded secret, her confirmed presence in the saga’s finale suggests she is playing a character with significant power and importance to the future of the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow on December 17, 2027.

