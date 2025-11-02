Netflix’s Adaptation of Classic 75-Year-Old Fantasy Series Already 1 Has Near-Impossible Challenge

Netflix likes to get ahead of things. Despite being able to get eyes on just about any project, the streaming platform is quick to cancel projects. Every few months, a new campaign pops up on the Internet to save a series that Netflix is no longer moving forward with. Sometimes the effort is worth it, such as in the case of Sense8, which received a final special episode that wrapped up all its storylines. However, most Netflix subscribers know better than to fall in love with a show, because investing even a little bit could lead to heartbreak down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That practice night makes it seem like Netflix is conservative, but the opposite is true. The powers that be continue to invest in not only original ideas with potential but also established IP. Wednesday, based on the Charles Addams character, is one of Netflix’s biggest success stories, and there’s more fantasy fun coming down the pike. The streamer has to be careful, though, because it could be biting off more than it could chew with its next big adaptation.

Netflix Is About to Take a Very Big Swing

After the success of The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Harry Potter movies in the early 2000s, Hollywood started looking for the next big fantasy franchise. More than a few flamed out, but one that found some success was The Chronicles of Narnia, based on C.S. Lewis’ series of books. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe became a worldwide sensation, grossing over $700 million at the box office. A sequel followed shortly after the first movie, and it did well enough for itself to warrant another follow-up. However, the spark died out after The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader failed to connect with critics or audience members. The franchise entered a holding pattern until Netflix cut a deal to produce movies based on the property.

Despite getting its hands on The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, it took five years to find the person who would steer the franchise. Barbie director Greta Gerwig signed on to direct at least two movies, starting with an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, a prequel to The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Starting earlier in the Narnia timeline will surely help Netflix differentiate its take from what’s come before. However, to really get the most bang for its buck, it has to avoid getting cold feet at the first sign of trouble.

Turning Narnia Into a Success Means Being Patient

As it stands, Netflix is putting money where its mouth is, securing an IMAX release for The Magician’s Nephew ahead of its streaming debut in 2026. That sort of commitment will make Netflix a very attractive landing spot for filmmakers who may want a crack at a Narnia movie after Gerwig moves on to other things. But the platform is still going to have a very difficult time selling itself because it’s hard to believe that it’s ready to give the green light to seven movies. If a director signs a deal for The Horse and His Boy while The Silver Chair is in production, they’ll probably have that little voice in the back of their head telling them to keep their options open in the event Netflix backs out.

One way that Netflix can push back against that narrative is by being upfront about its plans. Once The Magician’s Nephew is available to stream, the world should already know when The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is coming, and the cycle can continue from there. Netflix has a golden oppurtunity to get Aslan, Lucy Pevensie, and the White Witch to the same level as Albus Dumbledore, Frodo Baggins, and Voldemort; it just has to weather whatever storms come its way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!