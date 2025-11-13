Netflix’s Latest Casting Announcement Is Great News for Another Fantasy Franchise (& You Should Be Paying Attention)

The race is on to replace Stranger Things at Netflix. The sci-fi show that’s been keeping all of its secrets close to the vest for years is finally ready to release its last season and wrap up the story of Eleven and all of her friends. To avoid everyone cancelling their subscriptions the minute that the credits roll on Stranger Things‘ last episode, Netflix is lining up some shows that could very well take its place at the top of the platform. Wednesday has the inside track, as it’s based on a popular IP and stars one of the industry’s best up-and-coming actors, Jenna Ortega. However, there’s one crucial thing missing from Wednesday, which may mean it has to continue playing second fiddle.

The most underrated aspect of Stranger Things is its scale. While it might seem like a show about nothing but a small town in Indiana, it deserves more credit than that because it travels to an alternate dimension and makes stops in Russia and California. Another Netflix property, One Piece, is all about globe-trotting adventures, and it recently made a casting announcement that has the Internet buzzing. But the news doesn’t just affect itself, as it also acts as a positive update for another fantasy property that’s looking to step into Stranger Things‘ shoes.

Netflix’s One Piece Did Right By Its Fans

It may seem like a strange time for One Piece to be announcing new cast members, as its second season is gearing up to release in early 2026. Well, the show already has the green light for Season 3, so it’s wasting no time bringing new actors into the fold. The first major shoe to drop was that Cole Escola will be bringing Bon Clay, one of the key members of Crocodile’s Baroque Works, to life on the small screen. His character is sure to throw a wrench into all of Monkey D. Luffy’s plans, which means the future king of the pirates is in need of reinforcements. That will come in the form of his brother, Portgas D. Ace, who will be played by Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña.

Not long after the live-action adaptation of One Piece was announced, the passionate fanbase began pushing for Maridueña to play Ace. He proved his skills as a performer on Netflix already by playing Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, kicking but and taking names for six seasons. That made him a natural fit for the wielder of the Flame-Flame Fruit, and it didn’t hurt that he was already friends with the star of the show, Iñaki Godoy. However, the ball was still in Netflix’s court, meaning it could’ve gone in a different direction. Thankfully, the platform kept its ear to the ground, which could mean big things for the future.

Listening to Fans Will Help Netflix’s Next Fantasy Franchise Succeed

Since Stranger Things‘ replacement doesn’t necessarily have to come from the TV side of things, it’s only fair to talk about The Chronicles of Narnia‘s candidacy. Netflix is developing a series of movies based on C.S. Lewis’ work, with Greta Gerwig being the first filmmaker to get a crack at it, working on an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew. A few of the familiar faces from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe will appear, such as Aslan and the White Witch, but the prominent members of the Pevensie family will have to wait their turn. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, because it gives the fans time to campaign for actors they believe will fit the iconic roles.

And even if Netflix doesn’t believe that it needs help in the casting department, there’s still room for people to let their voices be heard. After all, Netflix is looking to adapt the entire series, which means at least seven movies and years and years of development. As long as Netflix is willing to listen, there’s no reason to believe that The Chronicles of Narnia can’t hit the heights of Stranger Things and potentially become synonymous with the platform.

