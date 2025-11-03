Netflix’s One Piece Confirms First Season 3 Cast Addition (And It’s a Character Fans Have Been Waiting For)

One Piece is currently in the works on returning to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series next year, but has also revealed the first member of the cast who will be joining the series for Season 3. One Piece has been a major hit with Netflix since the live-action series first made its debut, and it was announced that the series was going to be continuing with not one but two new seasons. Production on the new episodes is now underway, and that means we’re about to meet a ton of new faces as they join the cast of the sprawling world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With One Piece Into the Grand Line already making its debut with Netflix next Spring, Netflix is moving full steam ahead with the rest of production on what’s coming next. Season 3 is underway, and to celebrate Netflix’s One Piece has revealed the first new face that’s coming in the new season. It’s one fans have been waiting to see as well as Mr. 2, otherwise known as Bon Clay, has announced to be portrayed by Cole Escola (The Simpsons, Big Mouth, Teenage Euthanasia) in the new episodes. Check out the announcement below.

Who Is Bon Clay in One Piece?

A master of performance and precision! 🦢✨ A theatrical assassin who turns combat into art, Bon Clay is as dangerous as they are dazzling! 🩰 🏴‍☠️ Welcome Cole Escola to One Piece Season 3! 😆 pic.twitter.com/ckcgnGaATC — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 3, 2025

Cole Escola is joining Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 as the live-action version of Bon Clay, and it’s going to be a huge role to see develop in the new episodes. Bon Clay is one of the faces who makes themselves known following the events of the Drum Island arc, and is one of the key figures who really makes a stamp on the series during the Alabasta Saga coming in the third season. With the second season taking on the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs, there’s a huge story coming in Season 3.

The Alabasta Saga will likely take much of the focus of the coming third season considering it’s next up in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and fans will start to see that come together during the second season. As Baroque Works takes more of the center stage, we’ll see previously announced reveals of characters like Lera Abova’s Miss All Sunday, Charitha Chandran’s Miss Wednesday, and Joe Manganiello’s Mr. 0 will be playing a big role in what’s coming next. But there are still many more new faces that fans will see join the live-action series next.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece Into the Grand Line, the official title for the second season, will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 10th next year. Joining the cast for the coming season are the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, and more.

Now that the third season is in motion, it means we’ll be seeing a lot more casting announcements coming fast as they get ready to work through the Alabasta arc. Luckily the second season is ready to premiere this Spring, so it won’t be too much longer before Netflix can really start teasing what’s next in Season 3. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!