One MCU Hero Could Be the Key to Saving the Multiverse (& They’ve Only Suited Up Once)

Not every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a super soldier or a god. Sometimes, people find themselves facing insurmountable odds and want to do the right thing. Just look at Scott Lang, who is nothing but a small-time criminal when he comes across the Ant-Man suit. With Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne in his corner, he learns that he has the potential to make a real difference. In fact, the entire universe owes Scott a debt of gratitude because, without him, the Avengers would’ve continued attending the pity party they were throwing for themselves after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The only thing better than saving one universe is saving all of them, and someone is going to have to step up to the plate next year in Avengers: Doomsday. Of course, the film’s cast is already full of characters who have shown their mettle time and time again. However, there’s one hero who doesn’t appear to have a role in Doomsday that might have a better shot at getting the job done than anyone else. The only problem is that they’ve only suited up once, and they may not want to do it again.

Avengers: Endgame Is an All Hands on Deck Situation

After Scott exits the Quantum Realm in Endgame, he heads to the Avengers compound in upstate New York to explain that time travel is possible. Captain America and Black Widow immediately jump at the chance to go back in time and fix everything, and while it takes some convincing to get Iron Man on board, he eventually gets to work. Once all the pieces are in place, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes travel to different points to retrieve the various Infinity Stones, hoping to undo all of Thanos’ work. The mission is a success, as everyone who was dusted five years prior returns without a scratch. Unfortunately, there isn’t much time to celebrate the victory because a variant of the Mad Titan attacks.

With the compound in ruin, all hope seems lost, especially after Thor and Iron Man take a nasty beating from their enemy. However, the Avengers have one more trick up their sleeve, with portals opening up all over the battlefield and allowing every character in fighting shape to join the fray. Even people without fighting experience rush to aid the heroes, knowing that sitting on their hands isn’t an option. Pepper Potts is among that group, donning her Rescue armor and fighting alongside her husband, Tony Stark. She’s even there when he uses the Infinity Stones to end the battle. Witnessing that would have anyone ready to hang it up for good, but the MCU might need Pepper one more time.

Pepper Potts Will Find Herself in a Unique Position in Avengers: Doomsday

Pepper has not been seen since Tony’s funeral, which isn’t all that surprising. She has a daughter, Morgan Stark, who is growing up without a father, and the young girl doesn’t need her mother putting herself in harm’s way when there are plenty of other people capable of doing so. Pepper also probably has her hand in countless cookie jars as the owner of Stark Industries, a company that is surely still helping the world heal after five years of chaos. However, she may not be able to stay out of the fight much longer, as the villain Doomsday is about to attack her late husband’s legacy in a significant way.

It’s not exactly a secret that Doctor Doom will bear a striking resemblance to Iron Man, since Robert Downey Jr. is the man behind both masks. That’s not the sort of connection that the MCU will ignore, as it’ll want to rattle its more veteran heroes, such as Thor and Spider-Man, by pitting them against someone they believe they know. They’ll have to learn that Doom isn’t someone who can be reasoned with, but that’s not going to stop them from trying. However, they should stand back and let Pepper do the hard work, because more likely than not, Victor von Doom will know who she is and have a relationship with her, or with someone who looks like her, where he’s from. While appealing to a villain’s humanity is the oldest trick in the book, it’s still worth a shot when so much is at stake.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

