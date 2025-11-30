Avengers: Endgame Cut the MCU’s Most Emotional Moment (It Could Find a New Home in Doomsday)

Avengers: Endgame is the most emotional film in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The plot of the movie centers around Earth’s Mightiest Heroes trying to move on after the deaths of so many of their friends in Avengers: Infinity War. Captain America, the once-proud hero, is running a support group, while Thor wallows in self-pity in New Asgard, packing on the pounds by drinking beer nonstop. It’s difficult to see all the characters in pain, but it’s necessary to move the plot of Endgame forward. They all must have holes in their hearts to find the motivation to undo Thanos’ actions.

But Endgame doesn’t go nearly as hard as it could. Despite featuring the most tear-jerking ending in all of the MCU, which sees Tony Stark give his life to save the universe and Steve Rogers return to the 1940s to get his dance with Peggy Carter, the movie pulls its punches by cutting what would’ve been its most emotional scene. However, the moment doesn’t have to stay in the trash pile for good, as there could be room for it in Avengers: Doomsday, if the Russo brothers play their cards right.

Avengers: Endgame Leaves Its Saddest Scene on the Cutting Room Floor

Thanos spends nearly all of Infinity War‘s runtime collecting the Infinity Stones, hoping to carry out his plan to wipe out half of life in the universe. Getting most of them is a cake walk for the Mad Titan, but the Soul Stone causes a problem. The Red Skull explains that anyone looking to obtain the gem must sacrifice someone they love. Without any other choice, Thanos tosses Gamora off the side of the mountain and walks away with his prize. Not long after, he finishes filling his gauntlet and snaps his fingers right in front of Thor, who didn’t go for the head. Before the Mad Titan can gloat about his victory, though, he briefly has a vision of a young Gamora and has to tell his daughter what his mission cost him.

With everything else that’s going on, it’s easy to overlook Thanos’ heart-to-heart with Gamora, brushing it off as a moment of delusion. However, the MCU almost made it a permanent repercussion of using the stones in Endgame. A deleted scene for the film features Tony Stark entering the same dimension that Thanos did, the Way Station, and meeting an unknown girl, played by Katherine Langford. It doesn’t take him long to realize that he’s face-to-face with an older version of his daughter, Morgan, who explains that she’s not at her dad for making the sacrifice play. Of course, the scene isn’t in the final cut of Endgame, with the powers that be opting to focus on other characters’ emotional reactions. But that doesn’t mean it has to be gone for good.

Avengers: Doomsday Could Use Morgan Stark to Its Advantage

While Marvel Studios certainly missed the chance to give Tony and his daughter one last moment together, the door isn’t totally closed on Morgan coming back. Avengers: Doomsday will bring together Earth’s Mightiest Heroes once again, and while Iron Man won’t be around to help, he’s still going to have an impact on the film. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU for the first time since Endgame to play Doctor Doom, the iconic villain who will hope to fill Thanos’ shoes and then some. Doom being Tony’s doppelganger is sure to be an important part of the story, as the heroes are going to have to wrestle with the fact that they have to defeat someone who looks like their old friend. However, that can be just as much of an advantage to them as a disadvantage.

Whether he wants to admit it or not, Doom is sure to have at least one emotional bone in his body. Maybe the Avengers can search the multiverse for a world where he has a daughter, who can talk some sense into him and get him to stop his crusade. Morgan herself might be able to fit that role as well, especially if Doom is aware of his connection to Earth-616. However it plays out, Doomsday has a golden oppurtunity to make up for cutting Tony’s last conversation with his daughter by flipping the idea on its head.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

