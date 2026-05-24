Run, Don’t Walk, To Watch Netflix’s Best New Movie

Netflix’s brand-new comedy-drama has flown somewhat under the radar since its release on May 8, but with its unique perspective and charm, not to mention its plot twist that will actually catch audiences off guard, it is absolutely worth a watch. Netflix has many notable May releases rolling out throughout the month, from the return of the streamer’s steamy dating show Perfect Match to a harrowing documentary on the real-life story of Mackenzie Shirilla, called The Crash.

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Also among the new May titles is an unusual but visually stunning and truly touching new movie, Remarkably Bright Creatures, which centers on Tova Sullivan (Sally Field) and Cameron Cassmore (Lewis Pullman), two unlikely friends who are working to grow from their respective past wounds in rather unusual circumstances. Although the movie hasn’t had a particularly loud reception on the streamer, it is an excellent movie, highly deserving of a watch.

Remarkably Bright Creatures Is One Of The Best Movies On Netflix

As mentioned, the plot of Remarkably Bright Creatures primarily focuses on Field’s character Tova and Pullman’s character Cameron, both of whom are recovering from some truly devastating losses. Tova reveals that she lost her son in a terrible accident at a time when she was not on good terms with him—only adding to the pain of this loss. Cameron had similarly just recently lost his mother after she struggled for years with substance use disorder. On the heels of her passing, he is looking for his father, whom he never met.

In addition to these narrative arcs for the two main characters, Remarkably Bright Creatures has a very unusual setting: A local aquarium, where both Cameron and Tova work. For Tova in particular, this is a meaningful job, as she has become close friends with an octopus who lives there, named Marcellus. In fact, it’s clear that Marcellus has really become a critical part of Tova’s grief and healing journey. (It’s worth noting, audiences also get to know Marcellus in an atypical way, as Marcellus himself has a voice, played by Alfred Molina.)

There is a reality in which this could have read as goofy or otherwise fallen flat, but the opposite is true of Remarkably Bright Creatures. With these characters and this backdrop, the movie actually manages to be incredibly touching and profound, offering something unlike anything else on the streaming platform. While it might not be a lighthearted comedy or action-packed thriller, Remarkably Bright Creatures is a beautiful movie that really is among the best projects currently available on Netflix—and it has a plot twist that makes it completely worth watching.

The Plot Twist Alone Makes Remarkably Bright Creatures Worth The Watch

Without giving too much away, Remarkably Bright Creatures also has something that many may not be expecting based on its genre and the movie’s overall tone: A plot twist that will actually have viewers shocked. In fact, rather than feeling like a last-minute gotcha or a strategy to make the ending land, Remarkably Bright Creatures’ final twist gives the movie so much more meaning overall and will have audiences immediately wanting to rewatch the movie to experience the story with this newfound insight.

Interestingly, the twist and its larger implications may also have many viewers wondering whether the movie will be followed up with a sequel. While that’s never really off the table, particularly for a company like Netflix which would of course want to have a follow-up whenever possible if a project is successful, signs currently point to Remarkably Bright Creatures being just one satisfyingly wrapped up standalone movie that doesn’t get revisited.

This especially seems true because the movie is based on a novel, and the novel, too, has no sequel story. Of course, that could also change in the future; the book, written by Shelby Van Pelt, was only published in 2022. Based on that timeline, there very well may be a sequel story in the works. However, that would almost be a shame, as the story the way that it is offers an unexpected but very meaningful look at humanity that would be difficult to replicate—and, as always, a sequel would actually run the risk of disrupting that.

Whether a sequel is coming or not, though, Remarkably Bright Creatures is a stunning, truly unique movie, and it is currently one of the best titles available on Netflix. For those reasons alone, everyone should give this movie a chance.

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