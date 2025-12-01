The Hulk Movie We’ve Wanted for 18 Years Was Made More Possible by the MCU in 2025

Being a Hulk is suddenly trendy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After years of having to keep his head down, Bruce Banner can fully embrace his other half because he’s not the only monster around. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduces Jennifer Walters, a great lawyer whose life turns upside down when she comes in contact with her cousin’s blood, turning her into a Hulk. It doesn’t take her too long to embrace her new existence, which is why she isn’t taken aback when Bruce shows up at the family barbecue with his son Skaar, who clearly takes after his father more than his mother.

Thunderbolt Ross isn’t as gung-ho as his colleagues when he realizes that he’s able to turn into a giant red rage monster in Captain America: Brave New World, but he just needs some time to adjust. Unfortunately, it’s hard to pinpoint when that moment of realization will come to him because there isn’t a Hulk movie on Marvel Studios’ slate. That’s not from a lack of trying, though, because the MCU made significant strides in 2025 toward making the movie that everyone wants to see a reality.

Marvel Fans Want to See an Iconic Hulk Story Adapted on the Big Screen

In the MCU’s early days, it seemed like Hulk was going to be every bit as important as Iron Man. After all, his solo movie was second out of the gate and featured Tony Stark at the end. But rights issues forced the hero to take a backseat, only appearing in team-up movies that didn’t have to put his name in the title. Hulk still had his fair share of great moments, including when he got to toss Loki around, but they didn’t scratch the itch that fans had to see the character fully let loose in his own corner of the franchise. And what didn’t help matters was that the MCU seemingly teased an adaptation of one of Hulk’s best stories, only to pull the rug out.

At the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk sends himself into space, wanting to leave a planet that he’s caused so much pain behind. While the comics don’t have him willfully get on a ship and depart Earth, a similar thing happens in the “Planet Hulk” storyline, with Hulk landing on Sakaar and becoming its gladiator champion. Thor: Ragnarok brings major parts of that story to life, but it doesn’t go as deeply as it could, as Hulk becomes part of the Revengers and fights to save Asgard rather than returning to Earth with a score to settle. Well, while it took a windy road, there’s still a chance that the follow-up to “Planet Hulk” finds a place for itself in the MCU, especially after recent developments.

The MCU Might Be Setting the Stage for “World War Hulk”

Life on Sakaar isn’t half-bad for Hulk in Marvel Comics, but the good times don’t last forever. After losing his wife, the former Avenger decides to return to Earth in “World War Hulk” and exact revenge on the members of the Illuminati, who sent him to space in the first place, and anyone else who gets in his way. Hulk meets more resistance than he’s expecting, as the entire Marvel Universe seemingly unites in an effort to bring him down. While he takes out most of his opponents without breaking a sweat, a few pose a challenge, including Sentry, who lasts long enough to force Hulk back to his puny form.

Had the MCU tried to adapt “World War Hulk” back in 2017, Sentry wouldn’t have been around. However, things in 2025 are different. Bob Reynolds makes his MCU debut in Thunderbolts* and proves why he’s not someone Hulk wants to mess with. Another major character from the storyline, Reed Richards, who wants Hulk gone as much as anyone, is also officially part of the franchise and doesn’t seem like he would disagree with his comic book counterpart’s way of thinking. Of course, having Sentry and Mister Fantastic doesn’t guarantee a “World War Hulk” adaptation, but the option is there, especially if Savage Hulk makes his first big-screen appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and reminds everyone how dangerous Banner’s alter-ego can be.

