It Only Took 5 Months For Sentry To Lose His Spot as the MCU’s Strongest Character (& He May Never Get It Back)

It used to be easy to identify the strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Phases One and Two, the Avengers had to lean on powerhouses like Thor and the Hulk, who packed a serious punch and could handle formidable foes better than their teammates. What was particularly notable was that the MCU would have Hulk and Thor fight each other, providing evidence for the debate over which Avenger is the strongest. However, the waters got murky after that, as the MCU not only introduced characters with great powers that weren’t only physical in nature but also stopped pitting them against each other.

It wasn’t until 2025 that Marvel Studios decided to make life easier again. Despite being a movie focused on a group of mercenaries who would rather shoot than punch, Thunderbolts* introduced the franchise’s new strongest character, Sentry. No one could leave a mark on him, and he also had a dark side that was nearly unstoppable. It’s a shame that Sentry didn’t get to celebrate his victory for longer, as it only took a handful of months for the MCU to find his replacement.

The MCU Has Already Handed Sentry’s Crown to a Familiar Face

The first indication that the MCU isn’t entirely serious about having Sentry remain at the top of the food chain is that he’s currently depowered. At the end of Thunderbolts*, he reveals that his Sentry persona is no longer active because it allows the Void to come out. Having the franchise’s strongest character be someone who can’t actively use their abilities is a tough pill to swallow, so the powers that be are looking for help elsewhere. Franklin Richards from The Fantastic Four: First Steps certainly fits the bill, as he can warp reality as an infant, but he still has some growing to do. Fortunately, another MCU project is bringing out the best in its characters, pushing them to their limits to see who will sink and who will swim.

Marvel Zombies gives its heroes the impossible task of saving the world from an army of undead metahumans led by the Scarlet Witch, whose ultimate goal is to recreate the world in her image. She doesn’t have enough juice, though, and even if she did, there’s one being on Earth that has the power to stop her: Infinity Hulk. After Bruce Banner absorbed the power of all of the Infinity Stones, he became an unbelievably powerful version of his alter ego, not hellbent on smashing but protecting the planet. It takes Scarlet Witch quite a while to build an army strong enough to face him, and while she technically wins her battle against him, he may not be gone for good.

Infinity Hulk Might Have a Future in the MCU

While Infinity Hulk holds his own for a good portion of his epic fight in Marvel Zombies, the chips are stacked against him. All Scarlet Witch has to do is touch him to access his power, and she gets the chance after he takes his time defeating Thor. The world immediately changes, with Kamala Khan waking up in a reality that’s not all that different from the one she grew up in. There are some noticeable differences, though, such as her friendship with Riri Williams and Kate Bishop, which didn’t blossom until after the zombies were already around. Like her hex is Westview, Scarlet Witch’s new reality has cracks, and Kamala is starting to catch on.

The show ends before Kamala escapes her prison, but that’s a good thing because it keeps hope alive. It remains possible that Scarlet Witch isn’t strong enough to defeat the Infinity Hulk for good and can only hold him at bay while she’s touching him. If that connection ever gets severed, the hero will be free to get his revenge and fight anyone else who has a problem with him. Unfortunately, the standby line probably won’t include Sentry, since he’s done with the superhero game for the time being. He just doesn’t have an interest in being the strongest there is, unlike Banner’s alter ego.

