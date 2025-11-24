The New Lord of the Rings Movie Must Bring Back 1 of The Hobbit’s Best Characters (Who the OG Movies Left Out)

The Hunt for Gollum will be the next Lord of the Rings movie to hit theaters, and it should bring back one of the best characters from The Hobbit — a decision that would make up for their absence in the original films. The Lord of the Rings movies are regarded as some of the best movie adaptations of all time; in some ways, they’re better than J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material. The length of Peter Jackson’s films allows them to capture Tolkien’s story faithfully, but as with any adaptation, not everything or everyone makes the cut.

This is to be expected, and the scenes and characters missing from The Lord of the Rings movies are mostly minor. Jackson does a good job of pinpointing the details least likely to derail the story with their absence. However, he introduces one character excluded from the trilogy in his Hobbit films. This character is among the prequel’s best additions to the overall franchise, and he should return in The Hunt for Gollum. Tolkien briefly mentions his involvement in the War of the Ring, so his appearance would make sense narratively. It would also give viewers a chance to appreciate him all over again.

The Hunt for Gollum Should Include Lee Pace’s Thranduil From The Hobbit

Lee Pace’s Thranduil is one of the most exciting characters to join the Lord of the Rings franchise in The Hobbit, in part because the actor does such a stellar job embodying the Elven king. He brings the character to life with gravitas, ensuring that he’s equal parts alluring and formidable. He also nails Thranduil’s growth over the course of the last two Hobbit films, eventually transforming the Elven king into a leader worthy of admiration.

Of course, Pace’s portrayal isn’t the only reason Thranduil’s entrance in The Desolation of Smaug is such a big deal. Although Legolas’ father and the leader of the Silvan Elves doesn’t play a prominent role in Frodo’s story, Tolkien writes briefly of his feats on the battlefield during the War of the Ring. Envisioning Pace’s iteration of Thranduil involved in the action makes his absence more disappointing in hindsight. However, The Hunt for Gollum can still depict his efforts to thwart Sauron. Doing so would at least partly make up for The Lord of the Rings excluding him.

How Thranduil Could Fit Into the Upcoming Lord of the Rings Movie

Those wondering how Thranduil could fit into the upcoming Lord of the Rings movie can look to the outcome of Aragorn’s search for Gollum in the source material. Upon tracking Gollum down, Aragorn takes him to Mirkwood — the very place where Thranduil resides and reigns. Assuming viewers follow Aragorn on this journey, it would make sense for him to discuss Gollum’s imprisonment with the Elven king. The film should also explain how Gollum breaks free, meaning we could see Sauron’s forces attack Mirkwood. If this is included, the 2027 film could have big action pieces after all, potentially with Thranduil at the center of it.

While Orlando Bloom hasn’t been confirmed for The Hunt for Gollum, the actor has also expressed interest in returning in the 2027 film while speaking with Variety. If the creators do decide to bring Legolas back, it would be even more fitting to include Thranduil. The film could then further examine their relationship, which The Hobbit films expand on. It could also lead directly into Legolas’ journey to Rivendell, where he joins the Fellowship.

Why Thranduil Wasn’t in the Original Lord of the Rings Movies

Bringing Thranduil into the fold during The Hunt for Gollum is in line with Tolkien’s writing, confirming that Legolas’ father was an active participant in the war against Sauron. The Lord of the Rings movies could have shown this, but it’s likely there wasn’t time to dwell on it. The characters’ quest doesn’t take them to Mirkwood or give them a reason to cross paths with Thranduil. Even in the books, he’s only mentioned, with Tolkien’s focus remaining on the members of the Fellowship. For those unfamiliar with the source material, shifting focus to a distant character would have felt confusing. It also would have risked making Jackson’s movies longer, and they’re already pushing the limits on that front.

