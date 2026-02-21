What’s Next For This Iconic 49-Year-Old Spider-Man Character Now Her Sony Movie’s Been Cancelled?

According to reports, a movie that was supposed to feature a 49-year-old Spider-Man character was cancelled. This is especially disappointing since this character has become so much more than just a Spider-Man supporting character, and her best stories have nothing to do with the Wall-Crawler. There has also been news that Sony might be willing to share some of its characters with Marvel Studios. That could be a way to save the character and bring her the respect she deserves on either the big or small screen, far away from even having to interact with Spider-Man. However, her entire future is still up in the air.

Sony canceled all its Spider-Man adjacent movies after the failures of Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter. Sadly, this also means the movie that had the best chance of turning into something great was canceled as well. There were serious rumors that Olivia Wilde was tapped to direct a Spider-Woman movie, and that could have been one of the best Marvel movies Sony could have made. However, it seems Sony has canceled the Spider-Woman movie. So, what is next for Jessica Drew?

Spider-Woman Could Still Pop Up in the MCU

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

At the moment, there is no word on what will happen to Spider-Woman. Unless Sony plans to bring Spider-Woman to a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spin-off series like the upcoming Spider-Man Noir on Prime Video, there is little chance the company will even consider putting her in a movie after the last few disappointments. However, there is still a chance based on the recent news that Sony has agreed to share some more Spider-Man characters with Marvel Studios.

It is assumed that these will be characters like Venom, because Marvel already has the rights to use villains in the Spider-Man movies. However, this could open up the idea for more villains to appear in Spider-Man movies, since there might not be a limit on not using characters like Kraven anymore, since he had his own Sony movie. That said, the idea here is that Spider-Woman could end up in the MCU, and there is a case that she always could have been there.

Marvel shared some characters with other studios as long as Marvel Studios didn’t use them in certain ways. An example is the Hulk, whom Marvel couldn’t make a standalone movie about without sharing profits with Universal. However, Marvel could still use Hulk in other characters’ movies, like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok. Another example is Quicksilver, as both Marvel and Fox used very different versions of the character, but Marvel didn’t make him a mutant in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Marvel should realistically be able to do the same with Spider-Woman. However, the idea is that she probably couldn’t have been known as Spider-Woman, and she would have to leave the spider-mythology behind in the MCU. However, with Sony and Marvel opening discussions, that might be possible now.

Where Should Spider-Woman Show Up in the MCU?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The good news is that the best thing about Spider-Woman has nothing to do with her connection to Spider-Man. While she is a fun addition to spider stories, she is better in other areas of the Marvel Comics universe. Specifically, she should show up, not as Spider-Woman, but as Jessica Drew. More to the point, Jessica Drew should show up on Disney+ in a series with Jessica Jones.

Both Jessica Drew and Jessica Jones are private investigators, although Drew also has other connections, as she has worked for the U.S. government as a secret agent as well. The two have also interacted more often than not, and they have become the best of friends. This was especially shown when both heroes had babies and connected on an entirely new level. Jessica Drew is also very close friends with Carol Danvers, but with Captain Marvel mostly off Earth, it is Jessica Jones who makes the most sense for Drew to appear alongside.

The best thing is that Jessica Drew can use her fighting skills and even use her venom blasts without ever referencing her role as Spider-Woman or her connection to Spider-Man. The two have also gone through severe trauma and have a close relationship as support partners as well. This is the best landing spot for Spider-Woman in the MCU, using the name Jessica Drew and mostly sticking around on Disney+ with the street-level heroes.

It might be too late for her other best option. Jessica Drew was a massive part of the Secret Invasion storyline, and her relationship with Nick Fury and SHIELD was always an important part of her story. However, Secret Invasion is best left forgotten in the MCU, and SHIELD means almost nothing now with Damage Control taking its place as the government agency dealing with superhuman threats. Having Jessica Drew as part of Damage Control and then turning against them when they get out of control is a possibility. The entire goal is to bring in a great hero in Spider-Woman, but not connect her with Spider-Man in any way.

