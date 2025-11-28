When Will Zootopia 2 Release on Disney+? (There’s One Major Clue)

Zootopia 2 has only just started its theatrical run, which should be one of the most lucrative of 2025. With projections pointing to a massive domestic opening and an even bigger start overseas, the pieces are in place for Disney’s animated sequel to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Based on all of the tracking information available, it’s clear that many people are making plans this holiday season to see Zootopia 2 on the big screen, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering when the film will make its way to Disney+ so they can rewatch it at home.

Unsurprisingly, Disney has not announced a Disney+ release date for Zootopia 2 at this point in time, as all of the studio’s focus is on promoting the movie’s premiere in theaters. But one can take a look back at history (including one notable title in particular) to come up with an educated guess for when Zootopia 2 will make its way to streaming.

When Will Zootopia 2 Hit Disney+?

Looking at Disney’s 2025 film slate, around three months seems to be a rough ballpark for the time between a movie’s theatrical debut and when it becomes available on Disney+. Below is a list of streaming release dates for some of the studio’s high-profile titles. The theatrical release date is included in parentheses.

Captain America: Brave New World — May 28th (February 14th)

Snow White — June 11th (March 21st)

Thunderbolts* — August 27th (May 2nd)

Lilo & Stitch — September 3rd (May 23rd)

Elio — September 17th (June 20th)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — November 5th (July 25th)

The exact number of days varies on a case by case basis. Some of these titles hit Disney+ in a little under three months while others took a little over three months to reach the platform. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume Zootopia 2 won’t be available on Disney+ until late February or early March at the earliest. Its official opening day was November 26th; February 26th is exactly three months from then.

It’s also important to keep in mind that all of these movies were available to rent or purchase on PVOD platforms like Apple and Amazon prior to hitting Disney+. The studio doesn’t want to eat into a potential revenue stream by making the film streaming for “free” at the same time it hits digital storefronts, capitalizing on audience demand to rewatch the movie as soon as possible.

Disney Could Repeat the Moana 2 Playbook for Zootopia 2

While looking back at Disney’s patterns for this year’s releases is informative, one of 2024’s blockbusters could hold the answer Zootopia fans are looking for. Arguably the best point of comparison for Zootopia 2 is Moana 2, another Disney animated sequel that debuted in theaters over Thanksgiving weekend and made gobs of money at the box office before hitting home media. Moana 2‘s release date was November 27, 2024, and it premiered on Disney+ on March 12th of this year.

That is exactly 3 months, 13 days between theaters and Disney+ for Moana 2, which, coincidentally, is within the ballpark we established for the Mouse House’s 2025 features. It appears that box office performance does not have any impact on whether or not a Disney release hits streaming sooner rather than later. Regardless if it’s a $1 billion hit or a commercial bomb, everything stays in that 3ish-month range.

In the case of Zootopia 2, 3 months, 13 days from its theatrical release is March 11, 2026. So, until Disney makes an official announcement, that’s approximately when fans should expect to see it on Disney+.

