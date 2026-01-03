Why Catwoman Isn’t Returning in The Batman 2 (& Why It’s Right)

Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle was one of the main characters in 2022’s The Batman, and here’s why she isn’t returning in The Batman Part II. Much of the story of Matt Reeves’ first The Batman centered on Selina, with her having major connections to Carmine Falcone and The Penguin. Despite this, Selina will seemingly have no role in the highly-anticipated sequel, which may be seen as a disappointment to some fans.

Variety has reported that Scarlett Johansson is in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II, making the jump from Marvel to DC. In this same report, Variety also stated that “Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is not expected to return for the film, according to sources with knowledge of the production.” This has not been officially confirmed by Warner Bros., and no explanation for Kravitz’s absence has been provided.

Catwoman’s Absence From The Batman Part II Is Right For The Sequel

Kravitz’s career path since The Batman could also be what has caused her to not return. Although Kravitz still acts, she made her directorial debut with the feature film Blink Twice. After the thriller’s success, she will most likely continue directing films. Being tied to The Batman Part II could have hindered her plans, especially with the film’s constant production troubles, preventing her from furthering her directing career and appearing in movies like Caught Stealing and How to Rob a Bank.

Although it’s a shame that she isn’t returning, it makes sense. The Batman ends with Selina leaving Gotham for good, saying that the city can’t be saved. This seemed like a pretty definitive ending for Catwoman, and since all of her story threads were wrapped up in the first film, there isn’t a great reason to bring her back. A letter from Selina is seen in The Penguin, teasing that she could come back. Based on the Variety report, however, this doesn’t seem likely.

Although Selina Kyle may not appear in The Batman Part II, that doesn’t mean that Kravitz’s character is gone for good. The future of Matt Reeves’ Batman universe is uncertain, but it is possible that it could continue alongside the DCU. Thus, there is space for Catwoman to return in a third movie or other potential spinoff projects.

Kravitz’s decision not to return in The Batman Part II is undoubtedly disappointing for fans of her character in the first film. However, her not coming back is better than the sequel shoehorning her into a story that she isn’t connected to. Instead, it will be better for The Batman Part II to focus on new characters rather than being chained to heroes and villains from the original film.

