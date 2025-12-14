Scarlett Johansson’s The Batman Part II Role & Huge New Character Revealed By DC Report

There was a time when it felt like The Batman Part II was never going to come together. Despite Warner Bros. giving the sequel the green light a month after the first film’s release, it took Matt Reeves and Co. quite a while to get the ball rolling. The film was hit with a couple of delays, and the script took some time to get in tip-top shape. However, earlier this year, the stars aligned, with Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav announcing that The Batman Part II would begin filming in spring 2026 in order to hit its October 2027 release date.

Most of the big names are expected to return, including Colin Farrell, who spent some time away from his castmates to film The Penguin spinoff. But Oz Cobb can’t be the only one looking to take control of Gotham City’s underworld; he has to have some competition. According to insider Jeff Sneider, competition will come in the form of Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, who’s expected to have a major role in the follow-up.

The only new actor to attach their name to the project thus far, of course, is Scarlett Johansson, best known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sneider explains that she’s not going to play a female version of Dent but his wife, Gilda Gold.

In the comics, Gold and Dent are one of Gotham’s power couples until work gets in the way. The only way she sees forward is turning to a life of crime, committing the murders that kick off Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween storyline. It remains to be seen whether Reeves’ upcoming film will take inspiration from that story, but it’s as good a guess as any. Unfortunately, the director has been unable to make every dream come true as his filming start date draws closer.

A Big Name Already Passed on a Role in The Batman Part II

With Gold in the picture, it’s fair to assume that Reeves is looking to lock down his Dent next. Brad Pitt’s name came up recently, and the Internet was quick to connect the dots between him and Gotham’s district attorney. Sneider has poured water on that theory, though, revealing that Reeves was interested in Pitt playing Dent’s abusive father, Christoper. The F1 star ultimately passed on the role, meaning there are two big fish for The Batman Part II to catch.

The speculation game isn’t going to move the needle, but the fact that Reeves went after someone as notable as Pitt speaks volumes. He’s aware that not just anyone can go blow-for-blow with Robert Pattinson, so he’s shooting for the stars. Where that leads him is anyone’s guess. However, all this positive momentum is good news for a movie that has had trouble getting off the ground.

The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.

