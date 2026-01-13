Why Doctor Doom Hasn’t Been in Any Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Yet

Following a series of inconsistent box office performances and a shifting narrative focus, Marvel Studios is currently betting on Avengers: Doomsday to restore the monumental cultural hype the Marvel Cinematic Universe boasted during the Infinity Saga. As part of a unique marketing strategy designed to dominate the conversation throughout the winter, Marvel Studios released four specific teasers in theaters to tease the epic climax of the current Multiversal Saga. These brief previews have successfully reintroduced audiences to the massive stakes of a fractured reality, yet they notably lacked a single frame of the film’s main antagonist, Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). This is a remarkably smart move from Marvel, as the decision to keep the villain hidden leverages the natural curiosity of the audience to build an unprecedented level of anticipation for the ultimate Marvel threat.

Despite the total absence of Victor von Doom, each of the four teaser trailers provided fans with essential information regarding Avengers: Doomsday. The first teaser focused on the shocking return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), revealing that he has transitioned into a domestic life as a father in a peaceful alternate timeline following the events of Avengers: Endgame. This was followed by a second preview that featured Thor (Chris Hemsworth) going to battle specifically to protect his adoptive daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth). The third teaser shifted the focus toward the X-Men, providing a chilling image of Scott Summers (James Marsden) blasting his optic lasers in a moment of pure rage amidst the smoking ruins of the X-Mansion. Finally, the fourth teaser showcased the people of Wakanda and Talokan preparing for an interdimensional war while the Fantastic Four meet Shuri (Letitia Wright). By focusing on these established heroes, Marvel is grounding a cosmic conflict in personal stakes that viewers can immediately understand.

Together, these four teaser trailers establish the specific threat that will eventually unite the heroes against Victor von Doom. The first connective tissue between these previews is the presence of children, as Thor is clearly afraid for his daughter and Steve Rogers is shown with his baby. This theme directly connects to the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which featured a hooded Victor von Doom looming over a young Franklin Richards. It appears that this version of the villain is targeting special or powerful children across the multiverse for an unknown purpose. This pattern could even extend to the X-Men teaser, where the rage of Scott Summers might be tied to the safety of his own offspring. This is a brilliant way to introduce the film, as it uses familiar and beloved faces to convince audiences of the danger posed by Victor von Doom, even while the villain himself remains off-camera.

When Will Marvel Studios Unveil Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

While the current teasers have served as an effective appetizer for the fan base, a full-length trailer is almost certainly coming within the next few months to set the stage for the wider Avengers: Doomsday story. These initial character studies have established the emotional vulnerabilities of the Avengers, but the project requires a more traditional trailer to explain the premise of the movie to a global audience. It is within this expanded footage that Marvel will likely provide the first official look at Robert Downey Jr. in his new role.

The Super Bowl on February 8, 2026, represents the best possible time to unveil this specific trailer because the timing aligns perfectly with the current marketing momentum. The studio has spent December and January building a sense of dread through the four teasers, and a massive reveal during the most-watched television event of the year would underline how serious Marvel Studios is about Avengers: Doomsday. Launching a full trailer during the game ensures that the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise becomes the dominant pop culture story of the year, providing the film with the massive visibility it needs to succeed.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

