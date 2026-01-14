7 Unannounced X-Men & Avengers We’re Convinced Are Going to Die in Doomsday

The hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday continues to mount, even though it isn’t scheduled for release until December 2026. The movie still being a relatively long way off means that many details about Doomsday remain unclear, and speculation about the first part of the Multiverse Saga’s epic two-part conclusion runs rampant. While many actors have been announced as part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast, there are still some notable in their apparent absence. With many figures from throughout the MCU returning, alongside several throwback castings such as those from Fox’s X-Men movie franchise, the film is already shaping up to be appropriately grandiose. However, with so many key figures still missing from cast announcements, it seems that Doomsday will hold some surprises.

Due to the nature of the movie’s story and its place in the franchise’s timeline, many fans are certain that major MCU characters will die in Avengers: Doomsday. While many of the most talked-about potential deaths draw directly on the movie’s announced cast, there are characters as yet unconfirmed for the movie who could also potentially meet their end in the Multiverse Saga’s closing stages. Should they appear, there are a number of Marvel heroes that seem likely to die in Avengers: Doomsday.

7) Captain Marvel

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful MCU heroes still active within the franchise, but she has been conspicuously absent since the release of The Marvels. Brie Larson’s return to the role hasn’t been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, which is somewhat baffling considering her status as one of the strongest current Avengers. This leads many to the conclusion that not only will she appear in the upcoming movie, but that she might also die, leading to a new iteration of the hero once the Multiverse Saga has ended.

6) War Machine

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Perhaps one of our boldest predictions for Avengers: Doomsday is that not only will War Machine appear, but he’ll die in the movie. Despite being one of the longest-standing characters in the franchise, he has yet to appear in a solo project, with Armor Wars having been repeatedly delayed. It’s entirely possible that War Machine will be among the casualties in Avengers: Doomsday, particularly as seeing Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom kill him would make for an especially shocking and powerful moment, considering his friendship with Tony Stark.

5) Monica Rambeau

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The end of The Marvels saw Monica Rambeau inadvertently cross into the X-Men’s universe, subtly setting up Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Strangely, she has not been announced as appearing in the upcoming movie, which is pretty suspicious considering her Multiverse story is as yet unresolved. It would admittedly be a waste of a promising character who has yet to truly take off in the MCU, but it also seems more than possible that Avengers: Doomsday will see the character die.

4) Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that Hulk’s MCU story has struggled to do the character justice, as he has featured in only one solo project despite being a formative part of the franchise. While many have long hoped to see Hulk star in another solo movie, his absence in the MCU’s next major team-up seems odd. There have been many suggested explanations for why he may not be in Avengers: Doomsday, but we’re convinced that the franchise may shockingly kill him off and potentially reboot his story after the Multiverse Saga has concluded.

3) Star-Lord

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The return of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in the MCU has been talked about a lot since the character left the Guardians at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The promise of his involvement in the franchise’s future has not yet been explored, but it’s possible that his absence from Doomsday‘s announced cast conceals that his story is set to end. Considering his hero story has come to something of a conclusion already, Star-Lord is another character who may well be killed off as part of Doomsday‘s story.

2) Hawkeye

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Another of the MCU’s founding Avengers has been conspicuously absent from announcements about Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast. While it remains as yet unconfirmed, many expect Hawkeye to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and considering where his story was previously left, he seems one of the biggest contenders to be killed in the upcoming movie. His lack of superpowers, combined with his previous retirement and his connection to the fabric of the MCU’s Avengers, makes his potential death seem both logical and appropriately powerful. Hawkeye’s death seems one of the most likely, even though he is not yet confirmed to be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

1) Wolverine

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

While Wolverine’s movie appearances have already seen him killed off and resurrected, it seems almost inevitable that he will die in Avengers: Doomsday. Hugh Jackman is not yet confirmed as part of Doomsday‘s cast, but with his arrival in the MCU and the return of other Fox X-Men characters, it seems a certainty that he will feature. With the MCU reportedly heading into an all-new Mutant Saga with its own cast of X-Men, killing off Hugh Jackman’s iteration of the hero one final time seems to be the most obvious way of leading into a new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

