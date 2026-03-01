5 Upcoming Movie Sequels That Could Actually Beat the Original Film

Another year, another slew of sequels. It’s only been two months into 2026, and we’ve already gotten Greenland 2: Migration, the fantastic 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, I Can Only Imagine 2, Scream 7, and The Strangers: Chapter 3. Now, all but one of those are average at best, but that doesn’t look to be the norm with this year’s lot of sequels. In fact, some upcoming narrative continuations genuinely look even better than the first movie. From full embraces of a winning tone to casting additions, improved special effects, or particularly exciting newcomers, the following sequels all have at least one factor that seems to give them the edge over what came before.

Toy Story 5 will likely be more in line with the fourth film than the first and Avengers: Doomsday is a bit of a wildcard, but these sequels? They could very well beat the film that kicked off their respective franchises (or eras of said franchise).

5) Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Given how Scream 7 is, quite unfortunately, weak, it’s hard for a Ghostface fan not to wish Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had returned to the franchise. But Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is one hell of a consolation prize, and, let’s face it, the Carpenter sisters, their true contribution to Scream, had seen their narratives wrap up.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come looks to have lost none of the spirit of their 2019 modern horror comedy horror classic. The directors and star Samara Weaving appear to be in top form and Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and David Cronenberg are all exciting newcomers. Ready or Not, Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail is an impressive winning streak, and it’s really hard to imagine Here I Come breaking that.

4) Jackass 5

While Jackass Number Two is still the apex of the franchise, Jackass Forever received the best critical reception. And deservedly so, because it was the reunion comedy film that American Reunion only tried to be.

Truth be told, it’s a little surprising Johnny Knoxville and crew are giving it one “final” (they always say that…though this likely is the final one) go. Suffice to say Knoxville won’t be getting in the ring with any bulls this time, but Forever is so fun that it makes the fifth film a pleasant surprise instead of one that makes us scratch our heads wondering if we need it. It will be good to spend some more time with the gang (not to mention standout Forever newcomers Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Rachel Wolfson). Like the film that preceded it, Jackass 5 could surpass the quality of Jackass: The Movie, though probably not Jackass Number Two.

3) The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The ’90s version of a Mario movie definitely made it seem like this was one property that wouldn’t quite work as a film, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie put that notion to rest well and good. With beautiful animation and a few inspired casting choices it was a lot of fun for the whole family.

But The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks even more ambitious, and just as visually impressive. We also have noted gamer Brie Larson joining the group, and there’s little doubt her joy will be palpable. The marketing materials hint at an experience that is both silly and emotional, and it could very well beat the first film at its own game (though Chris Pratt’s Mario voice is still pretty iffy).

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It’s a little early to say on this one considering we still have yet to see so much as a teaser trailer but allow us to explain with a single name: Destin Daniel Cretton. Jon Watts was three for three, and it’s sad that he’s not returning, but there was no one better to step in than Cretton.

He already showed he could kick off a franchise extremely well with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and this is a start for the MCU’s Spider-Man as much as Spider-Man: Homecoming. He then confirmed he’s a natural for Marvel with Wonder Man, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this one was even better than Homecoming.

1) Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II flat out is going to be better than 2021’s pleasant surprise of a Mortal Kombat movie. It’s apparently so good that Warner Bros. showed their faith by moving it to a prime release date this summer.

It makes sense why that happened, because the trailers are enthralling. Even for those who aren’t fans of the games it looks like a slam-bang ultra-violent good time with a sense of humor. Karl Urban’s presence as Johnny Cage alone is going to give this one the edge over what was already a very enjoyable reboot.

