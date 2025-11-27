15 Actors & Celebrities You Didn’t Realize Were in Zootopia 2’s Cast

The original Zootopia had a stacked cast, which isn’t entirely unusual for a Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, but Zootopia 2 beats it at its own game in that regard. On top of returning cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Bonnie Hunt, Tommy Chong, Alan Tudyk, Shakira, the sequel has a vast amount of talent who have hopped in to provide their distinctive voices to a funny (or sinister, in some cases) animal. Some of them have bit role cameos while others have more substantial roles. What follows are some of the most exciting new additions to the Zootopia world.

With Zootopia 2 now in theaters, which of the following characters are you most excited to meet? If you’ve already seen it, did you recognize any of these voices?

Minor spoilers for Zootopia 2 follow.

15) Dwayne Johnson

In-between his time playing Maui in Moana 2 and the upcoming live-action Moana remake, Dwayne Johnson made time to introduce himself to the world Zootopia as Zeke, a dik-dik (a tiny antelope). It’s a bit role where Zeke gets caught in a tuba during a chase sequence, but that is indeed Johnson as the ironically small character.

14) June Squibb

June Squibb, the nonagenarian star of Nebraska and Thelma, has been a stalwart presence in Disney animated movies for quite some time now, lending her voice to Ralph Breaks the Internet, Toy Story 4, Soul, and Inside Out 2. In Zootopia 2 she plays Gram Gram, the grandmother to Ginnifer Goodwin’s Judy Hopps.

13) Ed Sheeran

Ed Shearin isn’t the last character on this list to be a play on its actor’s name. In this case, singer Ed Sheeran. Shearin is a sheep who accidentally gets much of the wool on his chest shaved off, making him look like he’s wearing a bra and tutu. Sheeran once voiced a character on The Simpsons, but this is his first time voicing a character in an animated film.

12) Tommy Lister Jr.

While Tommy Lister Jr. of Friday fame was in the original Zootopia, we’re including him. Lister Jr. passed away in 2020, but his family allowed Disney to repurpose unused recordings from the first film so he could reappear as Finnick, a fennec fox, the former partner of Jason Bateman’s Nick Wilde from his crime days.

11) John Leguizamo

In the world of animated films, John Leguizamo is primarily known as voicing Sid the Sloth in the Ice Age franchise. However, he also voiced Bruno Madrigal in Disney’s Encanto, and now he’s back as Antony Snootley in Zootopia 2. Snootley is a male giant anteater who smuggles Gary De’Snake into Zootopia and gets into a chase with Judy and Nick. He’s essentially a nervous gangster type, though one with a good enough heart.

10) Michael J. Fox

Back to the Future legend Michael J. Fox has a cameo as the suitably named Michael J. The Fox, an ill-tempered inmate in a Zootopia prison. This is Fox’s first role since retiring in 2020, and his character’s dialogue is as clever and referential as his character’s name. This is pretty far from Fox’s first vocal role as an animal, as he voiced Chance the dog in both Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco as well as the title character in three Stuart Little movies. He also voiced Milo Thatch in fellow Disney movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

9) David Strathairn

The great David Strathairn, wonderful in L.A. Confidential, Good Night, and Good Luck, and Nomadland, makes his animated film debut as Milton Lynxley, the villainous patriarch of the Lynxly family. He’s a business tycoon who often prioritizes that over being a compassionate and attentive father.

8) Andy Samberg

Compared to his older brother and sister, Cattrick and Kitty, Pawbert Lynxley comes across as the kindhearted one. He has a relaxed vibe and is more awkward than not. However, he’s also susceptible to his overbearing father’s manipulation. Samberg has a long history of voiced characters in animated movies, including Ham III in Space Chimps, Brent McHale in Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and its sequel, Junior in Storks, Johnny Loughran in four Hotel Transylvania movies, Scarlet Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Stewie in the English dub of Arco, and Dale in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (in which his character was animated, even if his surroundings were not).

7) Ke Huy Quan

The resurgence of Ke Huy Quan continues, as he’s now voicing the most important new addition to the Zootopia franchise in Gary De’Snake. A 33-foot-long pit viper, Gary is positioned as the film’s main villain but, in that regard, things are perhaps not quite as they seem. He’s more the optimistic, chatty, friendly type. This isn’t Quan’s first time voicing a character in a major animated movie, as he voiced Han in Kung Fu Panda 4, nor is it his first time working on a Disney project, as he was an integral part of Loki Season 2.

6) Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is making her animated film debut as Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka who hosts a “Partners in Crisis” group therapy session at the Zootopia Police Department, which is attended by Judy and Nick. Brunson’s next film is also an animated one: The Cat in the Hat.

5) Danny Trejo

Heat and Machete star Danny Trejo plays Jesús, a plumed basilisk with a brown fringe jacket, red slacks, and a big cowboy hat. Trejo’s role is small, but he provides some information that keeps the plot moving. While Trejo has been in many, many movies, this is his first time voicing a character in a Disney movie. However, he did provide his vocal talents to The Book of Life, Storks, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

4) Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz is reuniting with her Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andy Samberg for Disney’s blockbuster, playing one of Zootopia Police Department’s hippopotamus officers, Bloats. Beatriz also had vocal roles in Ice Age: Collision Course, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Catwoman: Hunted, Bob’s Burgers (and its movie), Encanto, and BoJack Horseman, amongst other projects.

3) Macaulay Culkin

The elder son of Milton Lynxley, Cattrick Lynxley is as ambitious, manipulative, and business savvy as his father. He is also the preferred son in his father’s eyes, and like many cats enjoys clawing at a ball of yarn. This is Macaulay Culkin’s first film role since Changeland, and his first time voicing a character in a Disney film.

2) Brenda Song

Culkin’s real-life wife Brenda Song plays his sister, Kitty Lynxley, in the movie. She has gray fur, green eyes, and has a penchant for jewelry. Like her brothers and father, she tends to be harsh to those outside her inner circle. Brenda Song is, of course, a Disney legend, having starred in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

1) Josh Gad

Like Dwayne Johnson, Josh Gad is taking a break from playing his more iconic Disney character to put in a cameo in Zootopia 2. He plays Paul Moldebrandt a, you guessed it, mole who serves as Zootopia Police Department’s resident grumpy IT expert.