3 KPop Demon Hunters LEGO Sets That Need To Be Made Next After Perfect First Release

A full year after its Netflix debut, KPop Demon Hunters continues to be a pop culture phenomenon — and with KPop Demon Hunters 2, a world tour, and lots of merch on the horizon, that shows no signs of letting up. Merch makes up a number of KPop Demon Hunters‘ biggest upcoming releases, and it’s easy to understand why. The colorful world of Netflix’s animated film lends itself to everything from dolls and plushies to trading cards and board games. And its LEGO collaboration highlights how far it can go, though only one KPop Demon Hunters LEGO set has officially been announced so far.

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That set is the perfect one to kick off this collab, however, as it allows fans to build Jinu’s two supernatural animal companions: Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird. These adorable creatures have become iconic representatives of the film, but KPop Demon Hunters‘ world offers plenty more opportunities for LEGO to tap into. Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird are a promising start, but the company should prioritize these three sets next.

3) HUNTR/X Tower

If anyone in a pop culture franchise has their own tower, it should be a prime candidate for a LEGO set — and that’s true whether we’re talking about Tony Stark or HUNTR/X. And KPop Demon Hunters‘ girl group does reside in and operate out of their own personalized skyscraper. It has the HUNTR/X logo on the outside, and its look is modeled after the Lotte World Tower located in Seoul, South Korea. It’s a gorgeous building from the outside, and if you look closely, you can spot Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s space through its huge glass windows. A smaller replica of the HUNTR/X tower would look lovely on any collector’s shelves, and it’d also be an ambitious project for the whole family to build.

The personalized space means this set could include Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, too. As the faces of the KPop Demon Hunters franchise, they need to be at the center of LEGO’s next set. And although the company likely won’t start with the HUNTR/X tower, should consider releasing it eventually.

2) Gwi-Ma & The Demon World

Image courtesy of Netflix

LEGO definitely needs to make KPop Demon Hunters sets featuring the film’s heroines, but the villains also deserve some recognition. Gwi-Ma is the powerful being pulling the strings throughout KPop Demon Hunters, leading the Saja Boys to venture to Earth and do his bidding. Gwi-Ma operates from the demon world, where he has a whole host of followers. And although that location doesn’t have significant landmarks, it would be interesting to see LEGO do something with it. After all, the company could get creative with its darker palette, just as it’s done in the past with sets tackling DC’s Arkham Asylum and Lord of the Rings’ Barad-dûr.

The fact that Gwi-Ma is represented by a mass of pink and purple flames also has the potential to make that LEGO set’s coloring even more fun. The villain may not have the clearest design in the world, but Gwi-Ma is a stark contrast to the rest of the demon world. It’d be cool to see that balance in a LEGO set dedicated to KPop Demon Hunters‘ villains. (It could also include the Saja Boys in their demon forms.)

1) HUNTR/X Performing On Stage

Image via Netflix

The most obvious KPop Demon Hunters set that LEGO should pursue next — and it’s shocking it wasn’t the first one — is HUNTR/X performing on stage. As the film resolves around their musical performances, it only makes sense to feature the film’s trio in a concert setting. There are many ways it can do this, from using a more generic background to replicating one of the film’s main events, like the Idol Awards or Starry Seoul Awards. If it goes the latter route, it would be able to feature Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their costumes from the film, which fans of all ages will no doubt appreciate.

Alternatively, LEGO could capitalize on both music groups from KPop Demon Hunters, creating a set with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys facing off with one another. This would be a fun way to honor the movie’s central conflict, and it would allow LEGO to highlight all the fan-favorite characters.

What KPop Demon Hunters LEGO sets would you most like to see? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!