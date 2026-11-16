Over the years, very few video game movies have managed to secure any sort of real success. The idea of adapting video games onto the big screen has been tempting filmmakers pretty much since the earliest days of gaming. Bringing the characters and stories of popular games to life is something that many have tried, but it’s really only in recent years that most of the best video game movies have been released. Before that, video game adaptations had a terrible reputation, and many fans still treat them with an inherent air of dismissal.

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Recently, we looked at some examples of video game movies that are better adaptations than fans will admit. However, there are actually even more movies out there that brought the source material to life in a way that very few seem willing to acknowledge. While we’re not saying these movies are inherently good, they did at least get certain aspects of their video game source material right, and they deserve to at least be recognized for that.

3) Assassin’s Creed (2016)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has proven itself one of the most successful video game franchises of the 21st century so far, and even from its first entry, it seemed a perfect candidate for a movie adaptation. This finally came to fruition in 2016 with Assassin’s Creed, starring Michael Fassbender as Callum Lynch, a man born into a bloodline of Assassins who is kidnapped by the Templars to help them locate a powerful ancient artifact. As well as being packed with Assassin’s Creed Easter eggs, the movie managed to capture the age-old battle between the two warring factions depicted in the games and deliver pretty accurate representations of the games’ assassination sequences and leaps of faith. However, as the movie chose to focus on an original character created for its story rather than the original Assassin’s Creed protagonist Desmond Miles, many fans felt its story wasn’t the most accurate representation of the games. While it might not be a perfect film, those fans are missing out on a movie that brought the games to life far better than its reputation suggests.

2) Need for Speed (2014)

Sometimes described as one of the most forgettable movies of all time, 2014’s Need for Speed was not at all a success. Ahead of its release, there was talk that it could start a franchise to rival Fast & Furious, but it fell more than a little short of that mark. It’s a mediocre movie in almost every way, but, to be totally fair, it was also a pretty faithful adaptation of the source material. As fun as they may be, the Need for Speed games aren’t known for their gripping stories. In narrative terms, it’s hard to imagine exactly why any movie studio felt the IP could support a blockbuster, especially with the generally unimpressive story put forward for the movie adaptation. However, looking purely at how it captured the high-speed, car-swapping racing elements of the games, Need for Speed is actually pretty accurate. Even so, it’s not hard to understand why fans of the games aren’t willing to admit it: if the movie is an accurate depiction of the games, then fans are forced to admit that Need for Speed is pretty hollow in a narrative sense. Simply put, what works in the games didn’t work for the movie, even though it was translated relatively accurately.

1) Uncharted (2022)

Almost as soon as the first Uncharted game was released, fans felt it deserved to be a movie. Its treasure-hunting story made Nathan Drake feel like a modern-day Indiana Jones, but despite constant clamoring, a movie adaptation took a long time to materialize. 2022 saw the long-awaited release of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland as a young Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as his friend and mentor, Sully. Despite the video game movie being better than expected, its original story was something that divided audiences, particularly those with a firm grasp on the source material. By delivering an original narrative that touched on aspects of all four main Uncharted games, the movie alienated many die-hard fans. However, what those fans don’t want to admit is that the movie almost perfectly captured the overall spirit of the franchise: swashbuckling action, puzzle-solving, and comedic quips were all present, as well as strong chemistry between its stars. Fans might not want to acknowledge it, but 2022’s Uncharted was actually a very good adaptation of the games in many ways.