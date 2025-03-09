5 Assassin’s Creed Movie Easter Eggs That You Didn’t Notice

Hollywood adaptations of video games rarely satisfy hardcore fans, but the 2016 Assassin’s Creed film took a different approach by creating an original story set within the existing universe rather than retelling a familiar tale. Currently trending #1 on MAX, the movie is finding a new audience years after its theatrical release. The film, starring Michael Fassbender as Callum Lynch, managed to weave dozens of clever nods to the game franchise throughout its runtime, creating a viewing experience that rewards attentive gamers with hidden connections to Ubisoft‘s sprawling universe. While casual viewers might have seen just another action film with historical flashbacks, dedicated Assassin’s Creed enthusiasts discovered a treasure trove of references connecting the film directly to the games they love. From subtle visual cues in Abstergo’s facility to ancestral connections that span the franchise’s timeline, the filmmakers clearly crafted these details with genuine fans in mind, proving that despite its box office struggles, the adaptation was deeply committed to honoring its source material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These connections weren’t just superficial fan service, either. As later games like Assassin’s Creed Origins would confirm, the events and characters from the film are officially part of the same continuity as the games, making these Easter eggs even more significant in retrospect. Let’s dive into five of the most fascinating hidden details you might have missed when the Assassins first leaped to the big screen.

The Ancestors of Abstergo’s Test Subjects

Ubisoft

The most compelling connections between the film and games involve the other Abstergo test subjects imprisoned alongside Callum. While the movie doesn’t explicitly identify their assassin ancestors, the characters have direct ties to previous game protagonists that observant fans pieced together.

Moussa, portrayed by Michael K. Williams, openly mentions his ancestor, “Baptiste,” during his introduction to Callum. This isn’t some random historical figure but specifically references the antagonist from Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation. Baptiste was once an Assassin who turned Templar after feeling abandoned by his mentor, adding layers to Moussa’s own complex relationship with the Brotherhood in the film.

Similarly, the character Lin (Michelle H. Lin) has an ancestor who matches the description of Shao Jun, the 16th-century Chinese Assassin featured in both the animated short Assassin’s Creed Embers and the game Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China. Production notes describe Lin’s ancestor as a “well-traveled 16th-century Chinese woman,” a perfect match for Shao Jun, who fled China to seek guidance from the legendary Assassin Ezio Auditore.

Another prisoner, Emir (Matias Varela), connects to a fan-favorite character from Assassin’s Creed Revelations. Though never stated explicitly in the film, Emir’s ancestor is likely Yusuf Tazim, the charismatic leader of the Constantinople Assassins who aided Ezio in his final game. This connection becomes particularly meaningful when Emir sacrifices himself to help the modern Assassins escape Abstergo, mirroring Yusuf’s own sacrifice in Revelations.

Callum’s Ancestral Connections Beyond Aguilar

While the film focuses on Callum’s connection to Spanish Inquisition-era Assassin Aguilar de Nerha, eagle-eyed viewers spotted another significant ancestor during the climactic scene where Callum communes with past Assassins.

Arno Dorian from Assassin’s Creed Unity makes a brief but unmistakable appearance among the spectral Assassins surrounding Callum. This subtle inclusion suggests Callum’s bloodline contains connections to multiple historical Assassins, potentially setting up storylines that unfortunately never materialized due to the film’s underperformance.

The Classic Animus Makes a Cameo

20th Century Studios, Inc.

The film introduces a dramatic reimagining of the Animus, transforming it from the reclined chair seen in the games to a massive mechanical arm that allows subjects to physically act out their ancestors’ movements. This change made for more dynamic cinematography but diverged significantly from the familiar technology fans knew.

However, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the classic Animus 2.0 from the games appears in the background of a scene featuring Sofia Rikkin. This small visual acknowledgment serves as a nod to longtime players while potentially suggesting an evolution of the technology within the universe, with the arm-based version representing a newer model (specifically Animus 4.3, according to in-film lore).

Dr. Alan Rikkin’s Game History

20th Century Studios, Inc.

Jeremy Irons’ villainous Dr. Alan Rikkin might seem like a character created for the film, but he actually has deep roots in Assassin’s Creed lore. Rikkin appeared in the extended universe of the games through comic books and in-game email exchanges long before the film’s release.

In the original Assassin’s Creed game, players could discover emails from Rikkin urging project leaders to eliminate Desmond Miles when his synchronizations were taking longer than expected. His role as Abstergo’s CEO was established years before the film, making his appearance less of an Easter egg and more of a significant canonical connection between mediums. This continuity was further cemented in Assassin’s Creed Origins, where emails reference Rikkin’s death at Callum’s hands, officially confirming the film’s events within the game timeline.

Artifacts from Across the Franchise

20th Century Studios, Inc.

The Abstergo facility in Madrid contains numerous display cases featuring historical artifacts, and many of these items are pulled directly from various games in the series. Attentive viewers can spot Ottoman helmets, Italian cowls and gauntlets, and even Connor Kenway’s bow from Assassin’s Creed III in the collection.

Specifically, the bow Callum uses during the escape sequence appears to be Connor’s weapon, suggesting Abstergo had recovered artifacts from numerous historical Assassins before the events of the film. These visual connections reinforce the idea that the movie exists within the same timeline as the games, with Abstergo having already explored many of the ancestral memories featured in previous titles.

The integration of these Easter eggs shows that Ubisoft is committed to creating a cohesive universe across different media platforms. Despite the film’s mixed reception, these connections have endured, with games like Assassin’s Creed Origins establishing character links between Layla Hassan and Sofia Rikkin through discoverable emails. These connections remain “hidden in plain sight” — a fitting approach for a franchise built around secret histories and shadow organizations operating behind the scenes of major historical events.

For fans disappointed by the lack of a film sequel, these Easter eggs provide a small consolation, suggesting that even if we never see Callum Lynch on the big screen again, his story and the events of the film continue to ripple through the broader Assassin’s Creed universe, affecting the games we continue to play today.