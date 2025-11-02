3 Netflix Sci-fi Movies That Should Have Started Franchises (And #1 Still Could)

Netflix has explored several genres and has a wide variety of really interesting films, but when it comes to sci-fi, it seems like the platform knows it has high-quality productions with amazing ideas — yet it consistently stops short. Obviously, not every movie needs a sequel or a full-blown franchise, but Netflix has created several with huge potential and just never did anything with them. Sometimes the concept is too big to fit into a single movie; other times, the ending clearly sets the stage for more. In the end, the result is a catalog full of great sci-fi, but you finish watching and can’t shake the feeling that these were stories that could have gone further.

With that in mind, here are 3 original Netflix sci-fi movies that had everything to become a franchise with strong audiences, but seem destined to remain standalones. At least one of them still has hope.

3) I Am Mother

Sometimes, it’s all about Netflix playing it safe. I Am Mother is a classic example of a Netflix movie that nailed the concept but then disappeared, even with fans clamoring for a follow-up. The film follows a girl raised in a bunker by an AI that believes it’s rebuilding humanity — until a stranger from the outside world shows up and throws everything into question. It’s a minimalist sci-fi, but full of tension and ideas that could easily go further. The dynamic between “Mother” and the “Daughter,” plus the mystery of what really happened to the planet, leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

And the most frustrating part is that I Am Mother ends just as the universe starts to get really good. This is sci-fi that doesn’t rely on explosions or flashy effects to grab attention, because the concept itself is strong enough to carry a full series of films. A natural continuation would explore what’s out there, how other AIs are operating, and what’s left of human civilization. There were hints in the past about a possible sequel, and while those involved haven’t completely ruled it out, nothing has been confirmed. As a standalone, it works, but the story had huge potential to grow on the platform and evolve. This one really deserved it.

2) They Cloned Tyrone

You know those movies that feel like they were born to become a franchise? They Cloned Tyrone is one of them. The story follows Fontaine (John Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) as they discover they’re part of a cloning operation manipulating entire communities. It’s a killer sci-fi concept, and the ending only sparks more curiosity — no wonder people loved it while still feeling like it left a lot of loose ends. So it’s basically screaming for a sequel. It blends conspiracy theories and sharp, biting humor so well that the world practically writes itself.

On the other hand, since its release, it seems the director never had plans for a follow-up. However, the truth is that They Cloned Tyrone has more expansion potential than most of the Netflix franchises they’ve attempted lately. The universe is versatile, the social commentary is relevant, and even if they don’t bring back the same cast, new characters could easily carry the story forward. You could easily explore investigations in other cities, different versions of the same conspiracy, or even go inside the secret organization running the cloning operation. It’s basically a sci-fi goldmine just waiting to be tapped.

1) Space Sweepers

A bit different from the other two, Space Sweepers still has a shot at becoming something bigger — and honestly, it should. This South Korean film was one of Netflix’s first major original sci-fi hits globally. Set in 2092, the story follows a crew of space junk collectors who stumble upon an android with the power to change the fate of humanity. The premise is already packed with possibilities, mixing action, humor, drama, and visuals that scream blockbuster. And it’s a universe that practically begs to be explored, full of hooks like galactic politics, powerful corporations, rebel factions, and futuristic technology. It performed strongly worldwide, topping Netflix’s global rankings in multiple countries.

The best part is that the potential for expansion is obvious. In interviews, the executive producer even confirmed there’s a “high possibility” of a second and third film. And Space Sweepers has what many Netflix originals lack: a world you actually want to return to. A sequel could expand the mythology, explore other crews, or show the impact of the android on the new political system. Honestly, it would be amazing to see the streaming platform actually back something that doesn’t just look flashy but has real depth to grow into an awesome franchise.

Have you seen any of these movies? Do you think they deserve sequels? Let us know in the comments!