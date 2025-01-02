10 Best Netflix Movies That Never Got a Sequel (And Should)

Among the dozens of movies and TV shows released monthly, Netflix has successfully turned some original productions into franchises. However, many of its most innovative and compelling movies remain standalone experiences. Some of these movies have pushed creative boundaries and resonated deeply with audiences, creating rich worlds and complex characters that deserve further exploration. Plus, thanks to their critical acclaim and audience appreciation, many of these movies prove there’s genuine demand for a sequel, should Netflix ever greenlight one. From groundbreaking animation to thought-provoking science fiction, these ten films represent the best of Netflix’s unrealized sequel potential:

10. The Perfection (2018)

From its shocking twists to its bold examination of obsession in the classical music world, The Perfection crafts a psychological thriller that lingers in viewers’ minds long after the credits roll. Furthermore, the film’s outstanding performances from Allison Williams and Logan Browning as rival musicians create a complex dynamic that a sequel could further unravel. Yes, The Perfection has a definitive end, but the world crafted by filmmaker Richard Shepard is so deliciously devious that it could offer new gut-wrenching stories. Finally, the original’s exploration of revenge and redemption barely scratches the surface of its dark institutional critique, leaving plenty of terrifying secrets still buried within the prestigious music school’s walls.

9. His House (2020)

Director Remi Weekes transformed the refugee experience into something uniquely haunting with this innovative horror film. At its core lies a meditation on guilt and cultural identity, but it’s the supernatural framework Weekes establishes that holds the most promise for future stories. Through powerful performances by Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu, the film creates a rich mythology around spiritual debts that begs for an anthology treatment. While Bol and Rial’s story reaches its conclusion, the potential for exploring other refugee narratives through this supernatural lens remains untapped.

8. The Half of It (2020)

Alice Wu’s fresh take on Cyrano de Bergerac deserves continuation if only to answer the burning question: what happens after you find yourself? Through Leah Lewis’s captivating performance as Ellie Chu, the film crafts an authentic coming-of-age story that resonates far beyond its small-town setting. Though Wu masterfully concludes this chapter of Ellie’s journey, the character’s future adventures in college and beyond promise equally compelling storytelling possibilities. Plus, the film’s nuanced exploration of identity, sexuality, and friendship has laid groundwork too rich to abandon.

7. Dumplin’ (2018)

By the time the credits roll in Dumplin’, director Anne Fletcher’s beauty pageant revolution isn’t finished. In fact, it’s barely begun. While the film concludes Willowdean’s personal journey, with Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston crafting an unforgettable mother-daughter dynamic, a larger story is brewing beneath the surface. The movement Willowdean sparked could transform pageant culture nationwide. Just imagine what happens when her body-positive message spreads beyond their small town, is challenged by bigger institutions, and ends up embraced by unexpected allies. The possibilities are too enticing for Netflix to never return to the Dumplin’ storyline.

6. The Old Guard (2020)

In Gina Prince-Bythewood’s genre-defying action film, immortality comes with a price tag that keeps accumulating interest – a concept that can be explored in many sequels. Through Charlize Theron’s Andy and KiKi Layne’s Nile, we’ve only glimpsed the tip of an iceberg that spans centuries of warrior history. What’s worse is that the original film deliberately plants seeds for future stories: the organization hunting our heroes remains active, modern technology poses increasing challenges to immortal secrecy, and Andy’s newfound mortality raises stakes that demand exploration. These immortal warriors have centuries of stories to tell, but so far, Netflix has failed to explore the fascinating corner of The Old Guard world. To be fair, there is a sequel in development. However, production on The Old Guard 2 has been so chaotic that its release is not assured.

5. I Am Mother (2019)

Grant Sputore’s claustrophobic thriller asks more questions than it answers, and that’s precisely why it needs a sequel. The central performances from Clara Rugaard and Rose Byrne (as Mother’s voice) establish an artificial family dynamic that’s both fascinating and deeply unsettling. As the film concludes, we’re left with tantalizing glimpses of a larger world where AI guides humanity’s rebirth. The ethical implications alone demand further examination: what happens to a civilization raised entirely by machines? Adding to this, the original’s confined setting makes us more curious about the world beyond the bunker, which could be the setting of a sequel.

4. Okja (2017)

With Okja, Bong Joon-ho created a world where corporations engineer super-pigs to solve world hunger, then focused on just one story within it. The director’s masterful blend of corporate satire and heartfelt adventure, anchored by Ahn Seo-hyun’s remarkable performance, barely scratches the surface of this universe’s potential. While Mija saves Okja, the larger questions about genetic engineering, corporate accountability, and humanity’s relationship with food production remain unresolved. Although the first film ends with a personal victory, the war for ethical food production rages on, with other super-pigs being sent to slaughter in the name of humanity’s twisted appetite. Given how the original movie discusses real-world food habits, a sequel is not only possible but also extremely relevant.

3. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

What happens after you save the world from a robot apocalypse? That question has been begging to be answered after the credits roll in Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe’s innovative animated feature. The film’s brilliant integration of traditional animation with internet culture creates a visual language perfect for exploring our evolving relationship with technology. More importantly, the Mitchell family dynamic feels authentic enough to support countless future adventures. Their status as reluctant heroes and the film’s sharp commentary on tech dependence provide fertile ground for new stories, so it’s surprising no sequel has been developed yet.

2. Klaus (2019)

In Klaus, Sergio Pablos reimagined Santa’s origin story by creating a whole new mythology around the power of kindness. The film’s gorgeous hand-drawn animation brings the cozy winter town of Smeerensburg to life with such detail that it feels criminal to visit it only once. While we understand how Klaus and Jesper’s partnership birthed the Santa Claus legend, their postal-service gift-giving system holds endless potential for expansion. The transformation of one bitter town through simple acts of kindness could spark a movement that takes on the entire world, giving Netflix the perfect excuse to approve a sequel. After all, Smeerensburg can’t be the only community needing its unique brand of holiday magic.

1. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Most romantic comedies end with the couple getting together, but Nahnatchka Khan’s culturally rich love story feels like it’s just beginning. Ali Wong and Randall Park bring such authenticity to Sasha and Marcus that watching them navigate their new relationship would be just as engaging as watching them fall in love. Their different levels of ambition and comfort with fame create natural tension that could drive another story forward. In short, a sequel would be just about what happens after “happily ever after,” but about how love survives when personal goals and public scrutiny complicate the picture.