4 Superhero Movies From the 2000s That Are Unquestionable 5 Star Classics

Superhero movies have been the biggest blockbuster genre throughout the 2010s and 2020s so far, but some of the best examples of the genre were released in the 2000s. In the 2000s, superhero movies weren’t the guaranteed hits that they are now, with films like Catwoman, Hulk, Daredevil, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine still being major critical bombs. However, there were some gems, such as these four films that are unquestionable five-star classics.

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The 2000s were when some of the most influential superhero movies of all time came out, influencing the industry in ways that still affect the MCU, the DCU, and beyond. Some of the films on this list are the cornerstones that modern superhero movies are held up against, but very few meet the high standard that they set. So, here are the four best superhero movies of the 2000s.

4) X2

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

2003’s X2 is the second entry in FOX’s X-Men franchise, and it is the best entry in the original movie series. The film doesn’t have to be bogged down by the set-up and worldbuilding of its predecessor, allowing it to be a full-fledged X-Men movie from the moment it starts. The social commentary perfectly matches the story this time around, and the sequel does an incredible job of balancing its many characters. Each mutant gets a compelling arc, and they all feel like equal parts of the team, even if X2 isn’t the most comic accurate movie.

3) Spider-Man 2

There have been eight live-action Spider-Man movies, and with the ninth on the way, it is impressive that the second film is still the franchise’s best. Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2 is the perfect Peter Parker movie. Tobey Maguire’s character has one of the best superhero arcs ever, with him going from hanging up his mask to realizing how important his role is to New York City. Doc Ock is a fantastic villain for this arc, with Spidey having to face off against a former friend and mentor. Alfred Molina is absolutely fantastic here, living up to and surpassing William Dafoe’s incredible villain performance from the previous film.

Sam Raimi manages to perfectly capture the thrilling feeling of Spider-Man here, and none of the later films have managed to do as good a job. The cinematography and style make it feel like you’re actually swinging through New York City. Plus, the film takes time to show off Peter’s life as a civilian, and Raimi manages to make the human side characters just as fun as the superhero ones. The scenes at the Daily Bugle and with Mary Jane are just as fun as the thrilling action sequences, which is saying a lot considering that this film has the excellent train fight.

2) The Incredibles

Disney / Pixar

While DC and Marvel have attempted to make great superhero movies dozens of times, Pixar outshone nearly all of them with the release of 2004’s The Incredibles. The Brad Bird superhero film embraces all the campiness of the superheroes of the 1960s, creating a surprisingly mature film for Pixar’s standards. The titular family’s similarities to the Fantastic Four have led many to consider The Incredibles the best Fantastic Four movie ever made, and even Disney’s most recent take on Marvel’s First Family couldn’t dethrone it.

There are so many things to love in The Incredibles, with the film’s style and setting being one of the biggest. The retro-futurism seen in the film creates a unique setting that pulls viewers in, imagining how the world would be if the style of the 1960s never went away. On top of that, Syndrome’s plan to make everyone super is one of the most complex superhero movie plans ever seen, and it makes for an incredibly dynamic story. To top it all off, the family dynamics seen in the Parr family add an extra layer to the superhero team, making them more than just heroes.

1) The Dark Knight

Often considered the best superhero movie ever made, it is hard to deny how incredible 2008’s The Dark Knight is. The second entry in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy was so beloved that the entire trilogy is named after the film. Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker is one of the best villain performances ever, and every other live-action Batman iteration has tried and failed to live up to Ledger’s iconic take. On top of that, Aaron Eckhart gives an incredible performance as Two-Face, and it says a lot that The Dark Knight’s second-best villain is still one of the best comic book movie villains ever.

The Dark Knight is full of iconic moments, such as the opening bank robbery, Batman’s hockey pads quip, the Batcave munitions test, Joker’s arrival at the party, the hospital explosion, Joker riding in the police car, the two boat dilemma, and more. The Dark Knight‘s gritty and grounded take on the iconic superhero influenced the entire landscape of cinema, with it influencing adaptations of properties like Marvel Comics to Tarzan. The Dark Knight elevates itself beyond superhero movies by simply being one of the best movies of the 2000s.