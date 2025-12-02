Almost A Decade On, Upcoming DCU Show Will Fix A Mistake The Original Missed

The DCU is in good hands with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and 2025 proved that. Not only did fans get the new Superman movie, which revived the Man of Steel for a new era and even introduced fans all over the world to new DC heroes, but we also got Season 2 of Peacemaker to keep us enticed ahead of the next batch of projects. In 2026, the franchise isn’t slowing down either with the arrival of Lanterns on HBO, the Supergirl solo movie, and even a Clayface film. Beyond that, the future remains bright with even more adaptations planned in the years to come.

One of the biggest surprise announcements from DC Studios is that they’re prepping an animated TV series of Mister Miracle. Not only will the Jack Kirby-created character finally make his way to the screen, but the HBO Max series will be adapting the Eisner-award-winning Tom King and Mitch Gerads comic series of the same name. King is set to spearhead the series himself, and in a new interview has offered an update on the status of the show, along with a tease of a change that is already in motion.

Tom King Confirms Mister Miracle Series Will “Fix” Comic Error

Speaking on the Comic Geek Speak podcast, King noted that he’s in the “final lap of a huge writing marathon,” specifically working extensively on Mister Miracle. King confirmed that he’s writing every episode of the adaptation in addition to working as the showrunner (and all of the responsibilities that come with that), and they’re in the midst of casting and designing for the series. King then made a note about how the adaptation process has actually revealed a problem, an error that no one has caught despite the comic being in circulation since 2017.

“It’s very weird to go back to Mister Miracle, which I wrote almost ten years ago, and try to both be in that headspace. Because, boy, I was in a weird, panicky headspace when I wrote that thing. And, try to see what works in it, which is most of it,” King revealed. “It’s very good. But, you know, what doesn’t work. There’s some parts in it that don’t work. An editor found just today a mistake. Like a little no-prize mistake. I was trying to explain to them. They’re like, ‘There’s a logic flaw between two scenes where they don’t make sense.’ And I was like, oh, my God. Ten years of people reading this, and no one noticed it. And then I was like to some Hollywood guy, ‘You just won a no prize.’ And he’s like, ‘what the f-ck is wrong with you?’”

King went on to reveal that he had to explain the entire concept of a “No-Prize” to this person (wherein Stan Lee would send them to fans who pointed out inaccuracies and continuity errors in Marvel comics.

He added, “They’re like, ‘Wait, so he sent empty envelopes, and people desired this?’ I was like, ‘You don’t understand. When I was a kid, it’s all I wanted to win.’”

King didn’t actually reveal what mistake he was referring to, and the fact that no reader has managed to find it despite the popularity of the series may mean no one will figure out what it is ahead of the show itself. That said, fans of Mister Miracle are eagerly anticipating the show’s arrival and will almost certainly be eager to find this change (if it’s noticeable at all).

