5 DC Characters Sebastian Stan May Be Playing in The Batman Part II, Ranked by How Likely They Are

The road to The Batman Part II was much longer than fans originally anticipated, as director Matt Reeves spent a significant amount of time perfecting the narrative to ensure it lived up to the high standards set by the first installment. Now that the script is finalized and a rigorous production schedule is in place, the casting process for this highly anticipated sequel has officially begun. The industry was recently stunned by the news that Scarlett Johansson has been cast for The Batman Part II, marking a massive addition to the growing cast. She joins returning veterans such as Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. While Reeves and DC Studios remain extremely protective of the plot, their silence has failed to stop the flow of The Batman Part II rumors. Plus, dedicated fans are currently dissecting every interview quote and official announcement to reconstruct the secrets of the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sebastian Stan is the latest powerhouse talent to be invited into the dark streets of Gotham City. His casting marks him as the second major Marvel star to join the project in a mysterious and unnamed role. Given his history of playing complex and physically demanding characters, his presence indicates a role of significant weight and importance. We can analyze the current evidence to determine which DC character he is most likely to bring to life in this gritty world.

5) A Member of the Falcone Family

Image courtesy of HBO

The criminal underworld of Gotham City underwent a massive shift following the events of the previous film and the subsequent fallout in The Penguin. The Falcone empire was effectively dismantled as Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) seized control of the city drug trade. However, the return of the Penguin in The Batman Part II indicates that the power struggle for the streets is far from over. This creates a scenario where Batman must dismantle new mobster disputes that arise from the opening created by the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the fall of Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).

Stan is a potential candidate to portray a distant Falcone relative or a hidden heir attempting to reclaim the family name. This outcome remains low on the list of probabilities because casting a star of his caliber for a minor mobster role that serves as a one-off obstacle is a surprising choice. Still, Gotham’s underbelly is of utter importance for Reeves, so that remains a possibility.

4) Jervis Tetch, aka Mad Hatter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The rumor mill places Johansson in the role of Lady Arkham, which implies that Arkham Asylum will serve as a primary setting for the narrative. Reeves previously stated that the main villain of the sequel is a Batman character who has never appeared in a live-action film before, which would fit this rumor. He also spent time developing a television series centered on the asylum, demonstrating how vital this location is to his vision of Gotham.

A journey into the depths of Arkham Sylum ensures that audiences encounter fresh and terrifying inmates. Jervis Tetch, better known as the Mad Hatter, fits the dark and psychological aesthetic of this universe perfectly. Stan has the ability to portray the unsettling obsession and fragmented mind required for a character like the Mad Hatter. His inclusion would provide a terrifying new dynamic to The Batman‘s rogues’ gallery while honoring the commitment to using villains who have not yet had their cinematic due.

3) Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The focus on Arkham Asylum makes the inclusion of Dr. Jonathan Crane a very distinct possibility for The Batman Part II. While the character appeared in previous iterations of the franchise, his role as a psychological tormentor aligns perfectly with the detective-heavy tone of the Reeves universe. The television series The Penguin already teased the existence of the Scarecrow through Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), but it’s unlikely that Dr. Julian himself will become the Batman villain.

It is logical for a star of Stan’s magnitude to take the major Scarecrow role to signal a significant escalation in the threats facing the Caped Crusader. After all, Stan has the range to play a cold and clinical professional who hides a sadistic fascination with fear. His previous works, like Fresh, also show how the star can balance intellectual menace with physical presence, making Stan an ideal candidate for the part.

2) Thomas Elliot, aka Hush

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Reeves has emphasized his desire to explore villains with a deep and personal connection to the past of Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II. This specific criterion points directly toward Thomas Elliot, the childhood friend who eventually becomes the masked threat known as Hush. The first film even included a subtle reference to the name Elliot, fueling theories that the character would eventually appear to challenge the Wayne legacy.

Since Hush has never appeared in a feature film, he fulfills the requirement of being a fresh cinematic threat. Stan is uniquely suited for this role due to his experience playing characters who are both tragic and dangerous. Plus, the physical resemblance between Stan and Pattinson is an asset that enhances the psychological horror of a villain who tries to steal the life of his rival.

1) Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The most likely role for Stan is the tragic district attorney Harvey Dent. Some rumors claim that Johansson is playing Gilda Dent, the wife of Harvey, which indicates that the Dent family has a pivotal role in the sequel’s political landscape. If that’s true, bringing Two-Face to life in a way that rivals the definitive performance of Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight is a requirement that demands a performer with immense talent.

Stan has proven his ability to handle dualities and internal conflict in his previous work at Marvel Studios, making him the perfect choice to depict the fall of Gotham’s White Knight. However, in that case, Harvey Dent likely functions as a secondary presence while a different, never-before-seen villain handles the primary conflict. This would allow the film to build a long-term arc for the character while providing a familiar face for the audience to follow.

The Batman Part II is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

Which DC icon do you think Sebastian Stan will bring to life when the sequel finally hits theaters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!