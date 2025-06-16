7 Great Guardians of the Galaxy Members Still Not in the MCU

The Avengers are the cream of the crop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re the first team to form in the franchise, and they face the most powerful threats, including Ultron and Loki. However, when Thanos arrives on the scene, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes can’t do it alone. Characters from every different corner of the MCU join the fight in Avengers: Infinity War, including the Guardians of the Galaxy. Peter Quill and Co. fight the Mad Titan to the best of their abilities, but they lose Gamora in the process. The loss hits the team hard, and some of them are ready to walk away at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Rocket and Groot stick around to build a new Guardians team with Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Phyla. The roster could get bigger, though, especially if Marvel Studios looks to the comics for characters who have yet to appear in the franchise.

1) Moondragon

Heather Douglas, aka Moondragon, finds herself in the middle of a lot of cosmic conflicts because of her abilities. She’s one of the most skilled telepaths in the Marvel Universe and can also turn into a dragon. Moondragon grows close to Phyla at one point and becomes a full-time member of the Guardians after her friend’s death. The MCU doesn’t have to do something that dramatic to bring Moondragon into the fold, but it’s certainly an option.

2) Marvel Boy

Marvel Boy is a Kree who possesses incredible abilities due to the insect DNA inside his body. He’s been part of more than a few Marvel teams, including the Dark Avengers, Champions, and Young Avengers. However, his time with the Guardians is extra special because his partner, Hercules, is on the team. With the Greek hero already part of the franchise, a new MCU romance could be on the horizon.

3) Quasar

If a cosmic entity picks someone as the Protector of the Universe, they have to be pretty heroic. Quasar finds himself in that spot in Marvel Comics, and he passes all the tests with flying colors. He eventually joins the Avengers before becoming a member of the Guardians and fighting all kinds of cosmic threats. Lucky for Quasar, the weapons he uses, the Quantum Bands, are already in the MCU, meaning it’s only a matter of time before he shows up.

4) Vance Astro

With there always being a galaxy to defend, a new team of Guardians forms in the year 3,000, and their leader is Vance Astro, aka Major Victory. A former Air Force pilot, Vance wakes up in a future he doesn’t recognize and becomes a hero. He finds Captain America’s shield and wears it into battle because he believes the Sentinel of Liberty’s iconography still has meaning. Sam Wilson may have something to say about Major Victory wielding the shield, but he could probably get over it if his rival isn’t on Earth.

5) Gladiator

Gladiator made an appearance on the small screen in 2024 in an episode of X-Men ’97. He’s part of the Shi’ar Empire and shows off some incredible abilities. In the comics, his group, the Dark Guardians, team up with the original Guardians to stop Thanos from coming back to life. If the Mad Titan ever shows his ugly mug again in the MCU, Gladiator may have to teach him a lesson or two.

6) Nova (Richard Rider)

The Nova Corps is a massive part of the first Guardians movie, helping Star-Lord and his allies fight against Ronan on Xandar. There’s not much left of the organization by the end of the film, but one of its champions is surely still out there. Richard Rider frequently joins the Guardians to lend a hand when the galaxy is in danger, and there’s no doubt that his MCU counterpart would do the same.

7) Jack Flag

Chemicals give Jack Flag superhuman abilities, allowing him to fight crime. Unfortunately, losing a battle lands him in prison. Jack eventually gains control of the facility and gets a visit from Star-Lord. The two barely escape the prison with their lives, and without anywhere else to go, Jack joins the Guardians for a brief period. With Star-Lord on Earth, there’s a chance he crosses paths with Jack.

