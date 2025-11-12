5 Most Powerful Harry Potter Wizards Not in the Movies

The entire world is down on the idea of a Harry Potter TV series. With the movies still available not only to purchase but also to stream, it’s hard to jump on board with the idea that the story of the Chosen One and his friends fighting evil needs to be told again. However, the movies only have so much time to fit in every corner of the massive Wizard World. More than a few significant moments from the book series end up on the cutting room floor, and some notable characters end up with the same fate. There’s, of course, Charlie Weasley, Ron’s older brother, and Peeves, the Poltergeist that haunts Hogwarts’ halls.

Charlie and Peeves are great characters and bring a lot to the table. However, it’s easy to justify leaving them out because, when it comes to making a difference in the Second Wizarding War, they aren’t at the top of the pecking order. The same can’t be said about the characters on this list, though. Here are five of the most powerful Harry Potter wizards not in the movies.

5) Merlin

The legendary wizard Merlin is long dead by the time Harry Potter sets foot in Hogwarts, so he’s not around to regale the young wizard with stories about the medieval era and King Arthur. However, he still has a presence in the books, with students at Hogwarts working toward earning the Order of Merlin, an award that only goes to the best and brightest. The only real mention of Merlin in the movies is whenever someone mentions his beard in a moment of shock.

4) Rodolphus Lestrange

Bellatrix Lestrange is the bane of many wizards’ existence in the Harry Potter movies, but she doesn’t reveal much about her personal life. Many theorize that she may have a secret relationship with Voldemort, whispering in the Dark Lord’s ear behind the scenes. The books pour cold water on that idea, though, as they include Bellatrix’s husband, Rodolphus Lestrange. Like his wife, he’s cold and menacing, being a willing participant in the torture of Alice and Frank Longbottom. Fortunately, he gets what’s coming to him, earning a cozy cell in Azkaban at the conclusion of the Second Wizarding War.

3) Marvolo Gaunt

The Harry Potter movies feature more than a few Voldemort flashbacks. Most of them see the Dark Lord scheming at Hogwarts, gathering information about Horcruxes and sending people into the Chamber of Secrets. Of course, they get that idea from the books, but there’s one crucial figure that doesn’t make the cut from those moments: Marvolo Gaunt, Voldemort’s grandfather. A descendant of Salazar Slytherin, Gaunt wields incredible power. However, it’s his personal belongings that make him interesting, as he’s the original owner of the ring Voldemort turns into a Horcrux, as well as Slytherin’s locket.

2) Augusta Longbottom

Neville Longbottom always gets the short end of the stick. His parents aren’t around to guide him, and once he gets to Hogwarts and tries to follow in their footsteps, no one takes him seriously. Thankfully, there’s one person in his corner, Augusta Longbottom, his grandmother. She raises him from a young age and picks up her wand when the fighting starts, going up against Death Eaters and other evil creatures. August even makes an appearance during the Battle of Hogwarts, fighting alongside her grandson, whom she couldn’t be prouder of

1) Andromeda Tonks

With all the family trees to keep track of, it can be tough to remember who’s related to whom in the Wizarding World. Well, one vital connection to keep in mind is that Remus Lupin’s wife, Nymphadora Tonks, is Bellatrix’s niece. Nymphadora’s mother, Andromeda Tonks, is Bellatrix’s younger sister and cuts all ties with her family because of their nasty views. That family magic is still coursing through her veins, though, and she passes it down to her daughter, who becomes an essential member of the Order of the Phoenix. After Nymphadora and Lupin die at the Battle of Hogwarts, Andromeda raises their son, Teddy, into a fine young man.

