5 Pre-MCU Marvel Movie Characters Who Could Definitely Wield Mjolnir

The Marvel Cinematic Universe allows its characters to have fun. At the start of Avengers: Age of Ultron, after Earth’s Mightiest Heroes defeat Hydra and retrieve Loki’s scepter, they throw a party. Once all the guests are gone, a game presents itself because Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, is sitting on a table. Every hero without Asgardian blood tries their hardest to lift it, but the only one able to even move it is Steve Rogers. Later in the movie, after Vision is born, the android lifts it without any trouble, as he’s yet to screw up enough to become unworthy. While Thor thinks he’s in the clear after that, Captain America surprises him in Avengers: Endgame by calling Mjolnir and using it to fight Thanos.

Now that the multiverse is in play, though, the number of brave and humble heroes in the MCU is rising every day. There are bound to be at least a few more that can prove themselves worthy of going into battle with the strongest hammer in the universe. Here are five pre-MCU Marvel movie characters who could definitely wield Mjolnir.

5) Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man

Many still view Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy as the gold standard for superhero movies, and much of that has to do with its portrayal of Peter Parker. The resident nerd in his high school, he discovers he has incredible abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Rather than using his gifts for personal gain, he becomes a hero, inspiring the people of New York City.

There’s no doubt that Peter makes mistakes, including chasing down the man he believes to be his uncle’s killer and allowing him to die. However, nobody is harder on themselves than Spider-Man, which makes him the perfect candidate to wield a powerful Asgardian weapon. It also doesn’t hurt that he already knows what comes with great power.

4) Cyclops

Wolverine gets all the credit for leading the X-Men into battle in Fox’s original movie trilogy. After all, they don’t seem to get much done until he shows up at the mansion. But the truth is that there’s no one Professor Charles Xavier trusts more than Scott Summers, aka Cyclops.

While he might have some jealousy issues to work out, Cyclops is a natural-born leader and the first to put his life on the line when the goings get tough. It’s a shame that he doesn’t make it to the end of X-Men: The Last Stand, but that’s the end of his story. James Marsden will reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday, and his character might cross paths with a certain God of Thunder.

3) Ghost Rider

All Johnny Blaze wants to worry about at the start of Ghost Rider is riding his motorcycle and entertaining the masses. However, he’s hiding his pain from everyone, and that comes back to bite him when the devil he made a deal with years earlier turns him into the Spirit of Vengeance. Blaze goes down a dark path, one that leaves a trail of bodies in its wake.

Ghost Rider certainly doesn’t seem like Mjolnir material on paper. He kills and never sees the good in anyone. But his heart is still intact. After all, the only reason he was willing to talk to Mephistopheles in the first place was that he wanted to save his father from the cancer that was killing him.

2) Silver Surfer

The titular team doesn’t have much to complain about at the start of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The world is embracing its new heroes, which is why it calls upon them when a mysterious alien shows up and warns about his boss’ arrival. The Silver Surfer gives Marvel’s First Family fits and knocks Doctor Doom around as well, but it’s clear that he doesn’t enjoy dishing out pain.

By the end of the movie, the Silver Surfer agrees to help the Fantastic Four save their world by confronting Galactus. The battle seemingly kills the former herald, but his sacrifice is worth it, as everyone on Earth gets to continue enjoying the ground beneath him. Being willing to give up everything for people he doesn’t know or understand makes the Silver Surfer a perfect candidate for this list.

1) Kitty Pryde

Kitty Pryde appears in the first two X-Men movies as a student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, just doing her best to survive. It isn’t until The Last Stand that she gets to show what she’s made of, and she doesn’t disappoint. As soon as she puts on a costume, she tries to save as many people as she can, even if they don’t like the fact that she’s a mutant.

When Juggernaut, a mutant most of the X-Men would rather run from, comes looking to hurt Jimmy, who the humans are using to make a mutant cure, Kitty faces him head-on and slows him down long enough to get her young friend to safety. Mjolnir would take one look at the X-Man and give her no trouble.

